Picture of oil-stained Brazilian boy goes viral
A boy walks ashore in Brazil in filthy waist-high water with a look of exasperation and his body smeared in oil, a photographer takes a shot, and the image goes viral.
On October 21, an AFP stringer at Itapuama beach in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, in Pernambuco state, snapped the picture as the child emerged from the oil pollution that has been spreading along the coast of northeast Brazil for nearly two months.
Everton Miguel dos Anjos, 13, along with four brothers and several cousins, had joined hundreds of volunteers that day who were trying to clean the beach and scrub oil off rocks on the shore.
He waded into the water wearing a T-shirt but took it off when he saw how dirty he was getting. Then he fashioned a sort of tunic out of a plastic garbage bag.
Dos Anjos told the photographer that his mother scolded him when she saw the pictures, which were published by major news organizations around the world.
“I had asked her permission to help clean the beach and she said yes, so long as I did not get dirty,” the boy said.
Four days after the photo was taken, not much oil remained on the beach. The army had taken over the clean-up operation, and children were no longer allowed to help. Since the beginning of this spill more than 1,000 tons of oil have been recovered, according to the Brazilian navy.
The spill was first spotted on August 30 off the coast of northeast Paraiba state, and it has now spread along 2,250 kilometers (1,400 miles) of coast, soiling beautiful beaches in a poor region heavily dependent on tourism. Some 200 towns have been hurt.
Environmental groups have complained that the government was slow to respond to the crisis and failed to provide proper resources for tackling what many specialists called the worst environmental disaster ever to hit northeast Brazil.
Â© 2019 AFP
Trump and Barr’s big counterattack is just another Russia conspiracy cover-up
During his otherwise subdued testimony before Congress this summer, former special counsel Robert Mueller did turn to more dramatic language when discussing one issue: Russia's efforts to undermine American democracy.
"Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious," Mueller said in his opening statement. "This deserves the attention of every American."
Well, two Americans who have decided to give it their attention are Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr. But instead of trying to stop such efforts, their plan is quite clearly to use the power of the United States government to cover up the Russian conspiracy — and intimidate any law enforcement officials who might feel the urge to fight similar criminal conspiracies going into the 2020 elections.
US to end scheduled flights to all Cuban airports except Havana
The United States will suspend all scheduled flights to Cuba except to its capital Havana, authorities said Friday, as US President Donald Trump pushes to dismantle the rapprochement begun by his predecessor Barack Obama.
The suspension, which goes into effect December 10, was announced by the Department of Transportation and affects nine airports on the island nation.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked the Transportation Department for the suspension as a means to "further the administration's policy of strengthening the economic consequences to the Cuban regime for its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its support for (President) Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela."
House Democrats win big as judge rules they’re entitled to secret grand jury info in the Mueller report
In a big when for Democrats, Judge Beryl Howell ruled Friday that the House Judiciary Committee is entitled to access the grand jury materials that have been concealed in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
Though the majority of the report was made public, much of it was concealed under redactions for various reasons, including that the information was covered by laws governing grand jury secrecy. Lawmakers have had access to some of this redacted information, but the grand jury material has been under tight seal.