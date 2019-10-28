Police chief says Trump lied about mystery cop who can fix Chicago in ‘one day’: ‘That person doesn’t exist’
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson laughed off President Donald Trump’s claim that a single police officer could solve Chicago’s crime problem in one day.
While speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference on Monday, Trump attacked Johnson even though he was not in attendance. Trump argued that Chicago was more violent than Afghanistan.
Later on Monday, Johnson brushed off Trump’s criticism.
“Facts matter, and everyone in this room knows that,” Johnson told reporters. “I’m exceptionally proud of the work being done by the 13,400 men & women of the Chicago Police Department and our partners in the communities that they serve. This administration has hurt many communities in Chicago, but CPS is here, & will always be here, to stand up for them.”
The superintendent noted that Trump was being protected by the same officers he attacked during his visit to Chicago.
Johnson reportedly laughed out loud when one reporter asked about Trump’s claim that an anonymous “motorcycle cop” told him that he could solve Chicago’s crime problem in “one day.”
“As far as this mystery cop… I know that the interim superintendent at the time did an exhaustive search [for] this person,” Johnson said. “We were never able to identify him. And we spent a lot of time trying to identify this person.”
“That person doesn’t exist,” he revealed. “Nobody, nobody… would claim that they said that to him.”
Watch the video and read the reports below.
Johnson laughs when questioner brings up Trump's "motorcycle cop" who supposedly said CPD just needs "one day" to stop gun violence.
Safe to say a lot of people, uhhh, don't believe Trump that this is real or this exchange happened.
— Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) October 28, 2019
Johnson: "As far as this mystery cop … I know that the interim superintendent at the time did an exhaustive search of this person. We were never able to identify him. And we spent a lot of time trying to identify this person" because if there's a person who knows …
— Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) October 28, 2019
how to solve crime in one day, Johnson would "bow down" to him.
"That person doesn't exist. Nobody, nobody … would claim that they said that to him."
— Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) October 28, 2019
