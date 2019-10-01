Pompeo mistakenly smiles and accepts protest cheese from anti-Trump Italian lawmaker

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was confronted by an Italian member of parliament on Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs.

In video obtained by ABC News, the lawmaker is seen approaching Pompeo as he speaks to an Italian official. The member of parliament hands Pompeo a block of cheese, which he smiles and accepts.

ABC News explained that the gesture was meant as a protest of Trump’s proposed tariffs. The woman was eventually led away by aides.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not immediately clear if Pompeo will bring the cheese to the president.

Watch the video below.