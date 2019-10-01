Pompeo mistakenly smiles and accepts protest cheese from anti-Trump Italian lawmaker
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was confronted by an Italian member of parliament on Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs.
In video obtained by ABC News, the lawmaker is seen approaching Pompeo as he speaks to an Italian official. The member of parliament hands Pompeo a block of cheese, which he smiles and accepts.
ABC News explained that the gesture was meant as a protest of Trump’s proposed tariffs. The woman was eventually led away by aides.
It was not immediately clear if Pompeo will bring the cheese to the president.
Watch the video below.
In an odd moment, a member of the Italian media presented Sec. Pompeo with a block of parmesan cheese, asking him to bring it to Pres. Trump before being led away.
The gesture was reportedly a protest over Trump’s threatened tariffs on European foodstuffs https://t.co/fSVgAdYi51 pic.twitter.com/jrc9JsRBmZ
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 1, 2019
‘Tense relationship’ between Giuliani and Barr is making Trump’s impeachment defense difficult: report
As the White House tries to establish a coherent narrative in response to the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last week, tensions between President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his Attorney General, William Barr, are further complicating the process, The Wall Street Journal reports.
According to the report, Trump is simultaneously getting advice from the two very difference lawyers who he reportedly sees as interchangeable, as evidenced by his infamous July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where he said that he'd put Zelensky in touch with one or the other to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden -- a lack of distinction that reportedly shocked and angered Barr. Now Democrats are again calling Barr's credibility into question, and the Attorney General is finding himself at the center of Trump's latest scandal.
Rudy Giuliani’s ongoing humiliation shows nobody can escape Trump with their dignity intact: columnist
Even as prominent Republicans are starting to signal that Trump's latest scandal is too much to justify their continued support, the President's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani maintains his loyalty.
Writing in New York magazine, columnist Jonathan Chait suggests why this might be based on a Wall Street Journal report. The report contained shocking details.
"Mr. Giuliani has known the president for decades, but bolstered his standing with Mr. Trump with his loyal support of his campaign in 2016," the WSJ wrote. "Mr. Trump didn’t always return the favor. He often needled the former mayor for falling asleep on long flights, and joked about whether Mr. Giuliani was looking at cartoons on his iPad, a former aide said.Mr. Trump also berated Mr. Giuliani in front of others at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in 2017," the report adds.
‘Be ready to fight like hell,’ say internet defenders as court upholds FCC repeal of net neutrality
"Big Cable's lobbyists will use this as an excuse to swarm Washington, D.C. The internet must come together once more to beat back corruption and defend our online freedom."
Digital rights advocates said the public must "be ready to fight like hell" to save the open internet from telecom attacks after a federal appeals court on Tuesday largely upheld the FCC's 2017 repeal of net neutrality.