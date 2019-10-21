Pompeo says Trump is ‘fully prepared’ to take military action against turkey — who is a NATO ally

Speaking to CNBC’s Wilfred Frost this Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Trump is ready to take military action against Turkey for its incursion into northeast Syria in the event that such action is “needed.”

“We prefer peace to war,” Pompeo said on Closing Bell. “But in the event that kinetic action or military action is needed, you should know that President Trump is fully prepared to undertake that action.”

Pompeo declined to give specifics, saying that he doesn’t want to “get out in front of the president’s decision about whether to take the awesome undertaking of using America’s military might,” adding that economic and diplomatic “powers” could also be used.

