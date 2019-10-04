Pompeo warns of ‘Russian bots’ and ‘Chinese bribes’ in the Balkans
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned against the “malign” influence of Russian trolls and Chinese investment during a brief tour through the Western Balkans on Friday.
Washington frequently accuses Moscow of meddling in the region that sits the outskirts of the European Union.
China has also become a target for US ire because of its growing investment in the Balkans, even if the EU remains the dominant economic force.
Speaking in North Macedonia after an earlier visit to Montenegro, Pompeo warned that the country must “take firm measures to resist and defend against malign influences.”
“The hearts and minds of North Macedonia citizens should guide your country forward, not Russian bots and trolls on social media,” he said at a press conference in the city of Ohrid.
Pompeo also warned against “the risks of Chinese investment and sensitive technologies,” including “China’s bribe-heavy strategy for infrastructure deals”.
The EU accounts for more than 70 percent of overall direct investment in Western Balkans, far above the one percent contributed by China, according to European Commission figures.
But Beijing has in the past six years leapt forward in infrastructure-related spending, rivalling the sums spent by the EU.
The massive concessional loans used to fund the building sprees have drawn criticism in Brussels and Washington, who warn the poor Balkan countries are at risk of falling into a debt trap.
Balkan leaders however often say their are too desperate to update their crumbling infrastructure to be picky about the funder.
Pompeo did not take questions during his press conferences, despite huge scrutiny following him amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry in Washington.
The top diplomat recently confirmed he was on the now infamous telephone call when US President Donald Trump pressed Ukraine for information about his potential Democratic rival, Joe Biden.
Pompeo himself has been subpoenaed by the Congressional committees carrying out the impeachment investigation for documents relating to the Ukraine scandal.
Breaking Banner
Kurt Volker feared that Ukrainian prosecutor was feeding faulty information to Trump: testimony
As part of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testified before Congress Thursday. Congress obtained damning text messages between Volker and other officials, including State Department diplomat Bill Taylor, who wrote that it was "crazy" to withhold aid from Ukraine unless they dug up dirt on the president's political opponent.
On Tuesday, Buzzfeed obtained a partial transcript of Volker's planned remarks. He insisted that he "focused on advancing U.S. foreign policy goals with respect to Ukraine.” He noted that in May, he started to worry that the departing Prosecutor General was giving Trump faulty information that threatened diplomatic relations.
Breaking Banner
Trump just went absolutely nuts in front of reporters — here are the craziest highlights
President Donald Trump on Friday went off on yet another lengthy rant in front of reporters in which he combined attacks on his political foes, false claims about the origins of the Russia investigation, and delusional proclamations about his presidency revitalizing the Christian faith.
The lengthy diatribe lasted for more than 20 minutes -- below we recap the craziest highlights.
1.) Trump blatantly lies about Democrats' reaction to his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he repeatedly pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.
Breaking Banner
Trove of text messages makes one thing clear: Trump knew his Ukraine extortion was illegal
One of the running bits on HBO's hit series "Succession" is between Tom Wamsgans, an executive at the fictional Waystar Royco corporation at the center of the show, and his lackey Greg Hirsch. Tom compels Greg to join what is clearly a criminal conspiracy. Every time Tom tells Greg to do something illegal, or follows up by asking him how the illegal thing went, he ends the talk with some variation of, "We never had this conversation."
To normal viewers, the point of the bit is clear enough: Tom is saying he will deny this conversation if asked about it and expects Greg to do the same.