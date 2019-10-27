Powerful winds fan flames as ‘historic’ California blaze spreads

Powerful winds were fanning wildfires in northern California in “potentially historic fire” conditions, authorities said Sunday, as tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate and sweeping power cuts began in the US state.

Gusts of 80 miles per hour (130 kph) were fueling the Kincade blaze — which threatens tens of thousands of structures — causing it to burn with greater intensity in remote steep terrain north of San Francisco, the National Weather Service said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office early Sunday issued an evacuation warning for much of the city of Santa Rosa, which has a population of some 180,000 people.

Nearly 90,000 people were ordered to flee their homes on Saturday as the Sonoma county fire spread after breaking out midweek.

A total of 77 structures, including 31 residential buildings, had been destroyed by the blaze on Saturday, as more than 2,800 personnel were called to the scene, according to Jonathan Cox, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“Potentially historic fire weather conditions are possible” north of San Francisco, the US National Weather Service wrote in a tweet. ADVERTISEMENT “This is definitely an event that we’re calling historic and extreme,” David King, a meteorologist with the service, told The Los Angeles Times.

“What’s making this event really substantial… is the amount of time that these winds are going to remain.”

The gusting winds, which have caused a red flag warning indicating a high risk level, will last into early Monday, meteorologists said.

California’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., said it expected to turn off power to 940,000 customers — a precautionary shutdown that local media reported would affect about two million people.