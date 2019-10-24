Preet Bharara takes down Lindsey Graham’s ‘silly’ complaints about the impeachment process
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara demolished the stunt resolution from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claiming that the impeachment proceedings violate President Donald Trump’s rights.
“As you know, Graham is arguing that President Trump’s right to due process is being violated by this House impeachment inquiry,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “From the legal perspective, how strong is Graham’s argument?”
“It’s not strong. It’s very weak,” said Bharara, who previously ran SDNY. “And frankly, Lindsey Graham knows better, and I don’t know quite what he’s talking about. There has been no article of impeachment drafted, there has been no article of impeachment filed, there has been no vote on an article of impeachment. What’s happening now is a process by which evidence is being developed to see what, if any, articles of impeachment are appropriate and pertinent later.”
“I mean, people like me get on TV all the time, and we say that a lot of the investigatory mechanisms of Congress, when done in open hearings, are circus-like and don’t develop the truth at all, because you have five-minute rounds where people ask questions and they’re posturing for the cameras,” continued Bharara. “And we’ve often said that the way that this should be done better is by, as an initial matter, having professional staff in conference rooms, take depositions under oath, and develop the evidence, and then you have public hearings.”
“In fact, it’s not just something that people like me say on television, it’s something that people like me did when they worked in the Congress,” said Bharara. “I was on the Senate Judiciary Committee as a chief counsel when Lindsey Graham was on the committee … and his staff participated in exactly these kinds of depositions and investigations that I personally led. And then later, you release the deposition, you release all the transcripts. By the way, during those depositions, the other party has staff and possibly members who can ask questions and defend the record and make whatever points they want to make, and then later the public hearings that don’t waste everyone’s time. So the idea that at this stage, that there’s any due process violation is kind of silly.”
Watch below:
CNN
Preet Bharara takes down Lindsey Graham’s ‘silly’ complaints about the impeachment process
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara demolished the stunt resolution from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claiming that the impeachment proceedings violate President Donald Trump's rights.
"As you know, Graham is arguing that President Trump's right to due process is being violated by this House impeachment inquiry," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "From the legal perspective, how strong is Graham's argument?"
"It's not strong. It's very weak," said Bharara, who previously ran SDNY. "And frankly, Lindsey Graham knows better, and I don't know quite what he's talking about. There has been no article of impeachment drafted, there has been no article of impeachment filed, there has been no vote on an article of impeachment. What's happening now is a process by which evidence is being developed to see what, if any, articles of impeachment are appropriate and pertinent later."
CNN
‘We look like a country without any leadership’: Senator says GOP’s SCIF stunt humiliates America globally
House Republicans' reckless and illegal raid on a SCIF being used by the House Intelligence Committee for impeachment interviews was not just an embarrassment in domestic politics — it was a humiliation on the world stage that invites other nations not to take U.S. leadership seriously.
That's what Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), a 2020 candidate for president, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in an interview on Thursday.
"Think about what the rest of the world saw when they saw members of Congress storming the SCIF, when the president had just exceeded to every single one of Erdo?an’s demands and we backed out of northern Syria the way we had," said Bennet. "We look like a country without any leadership, a country that’s out of control. We’ve got to reconnect what we’re doing in Washington with the best impulses of the American people, or democracy could be in real trouble."
CNN
Trump trade advisor says Americans ‘don’t have a right to know’ if administration tied China policy to getting dirt on Biden
It is a stunning confrontation, Peter Navarro, the White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy says the American people “don’t have a right to know” if the Trump administration has tied China trade policy to getting dirt on Joe Biden. President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have been engaged in an extortion scheme against Ukraine, using congressionally-approved military aid to try to strong arm that country.
“You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors,” Navarro, whose often referred to as President Trump’s trade advisor, tells CNN’s Jim Sciutto at a televised forum Thursday.