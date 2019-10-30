‘President lied at every juncture’: NYT columnist blasts Trump for obfuscating facts about Ukraine transcript
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman laid into President Donald Trump and his administration’s flimsy and unbelievable claims about the abridged transcript of the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“If you go through it on several points, there are ellipses,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “‘Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it — dot, dot, dot — it sounds horrible to me. So we don’t know what’s in the dot, dot, dot.’ Another point, ‘I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine. They say CrowdStrike, dot, dot, dot, I guess, you have one of your wealthy people, dot, dot, dot. The server, they say Ukraine has it.'”
“Now, as you know, in this whole operation, Col. Vindman, a decorated U.S. Army officer who serves on the National Security Council, who speaks Ukrainian and Russian, he says that those dot, dot, dots eliminated certain very sensitive points,” continued Blitzer. “He says Trump told Selensky there were tapes of Biden. Zelensky mentioned Burisma, the natural gas company. So who do you believe? Do you believe the Lt. Col. Vindman, who says he wanted to insert some of those missing words in the transcript? Or do you believe the president’s press secretary, just released a statement, Stephanie Grisham, who said, ‘what we can confirm is that he never suggested filling in any words at any points where ellipses appear in the transcript.’ The media is reporting that Vindman proposed filling in words that were missing in areas where ellipses were shown in the transcript. This is false.'”
“I wouldn’t believe her if she told me it was dark outside right now, Wolf,” said Friedman. “The president has lied at every juncture of this story. He told us early on that the whistleblower, his analysis of the conversation was completely wrong. It turns out to be exactly right. And as you’ve reported, every single witness has confirmed what the whistleblower said. And you can assume that Vindman was taking notes, as he’s listening. He’s obviously got those notes. He went to him with them and someone obviously turned this down. These are people, they lie as they breathe, really. The president. Every other word out of his mouth. Did she appear in public?”
“She’s done some interviews on Fox News,” said Blitzer.
“That’s really courageous,” snorted Friedman. “And so none of them, hey, come on out. Let us question you about this. Everything is a blast from the White House, picked up by Fox News, which is very happy to cater to all of these conspiracy theories and the truth will come out. We’ll find all of this out.”
Trump made ‘exactly the same mistake Richard Nixon made’ on the Ukraine transcript: Former Nixon Library director
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," historian and former Richard Nixon Presidential Library director Tim Naftali suggested that President Donald Trump — in releasing an incredibly damning partial transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — fell into the same self-laid trap as Nixon himself.
"Tim, help us square this circle. In a sense it seems they're blatantly lying about something they don't need to lie about, because they left the most damning part in there," said anchor Erin Burnett. "When you look at Nixon and the initial transcripts he released about his conversations in the Oval Office, they were incomplete and he acted as if they were complete and they were incomplete and that incomplete nature was extremely significant."
CNN analyst throws doubt on the idea any military officer would tell Trump Baghdadi was crying or begging
President Donald Trump has claimed that in his last moments, ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was screaming, crying, and begging for his life — a claim that his own top military officials have refused to confirm or deny.
But CNN analyst Shawn Turner believes Trump simply made it up out of whole cloth — and on Wednesday's edition of "The Situation Room," he explained why.
"One note on the issue describing the way that Baghdadi died, I heard the president's comments on this and I think that something else is going on here," said Turner. "Look, I spent 21 years in the Marine Corps, and I could not imagine a scenario where we would have had a kill in the battlefield like this and that general officers, people in positions of authority at the Pentagon, would have stepped forward and thought it was necessary or appropriate to describe the last minutes of someone's life the way that the president did."