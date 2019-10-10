Quantcast
Prince reaches from beyond to grave to bust the Trump campaign in a lie

Before a campaign rally in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump’s campaign played the song “Purple Rain” by Prince.

Prince’s estate was livid, as the Trump campaign had promised they would never again play music by the artist.

“President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” the @Prince Twitter account posted.

“The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs,” the statement vowed.

Included was a picture from lawyers representing Trump’s campaign vowing they they will “refrain” from using any Prince music — and specifically listing “Purple Rain.”

The Trump campaign is using the slogan, “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”

