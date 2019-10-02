Putin says ‘nothing compromising’ in Trump call to Ukraine leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday defended Donald Trump over accusations the US leader pressured Kiev to dig up dirt on a rival, saying there was “nothing compromising” in transcripts of the call.
“I see nothing compromising in the conversation between Trump and (Ukrainian leader Volodymyr) Zelensky,” Putin said of the phone call that has sparked an impeachment probe in the US.
“President Trump turned to a colleague with a request to investigate possible corruption relating to members of the former administration,” the Russian leader said at an energy forum in Moscow.
“Any head of state would have had to do the same.”
“They have already been using any excuse to attack President Trump. Now it’s Ukraine,” Putin added.
The White House last week released a transcript of the July call with a recently elected Zelensky.
It showed that Trump asked Zelensky to probe Democratic rival Joe Biden, and the Democrats are looking into whether Trump used a delayed $400 million (365.8 million euros) aid package as leverage.
Ukraine is fighting an ongoing war in its east against Russia-backed separatists, which broke out after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Breaking Banner
Trump instantly responds to Pelosi’s bait on legislative agenda: ‘Do Nothing Democrats stuck in mud!’
President Donald Trump instantly chomped on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's bait, after she laid out the Democratic legislative agenda while pursuing impeachment.
The California Democrat started a news conference Wednesday morning by listing her legislative priorities -- prescription drugs, infrastructure and clean government -- and the president responded a few minutes later on Twitter.
"Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either," Trump tweeted. "It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!"
Activism
Schiff warns Pompeo: Encouraging witnesses not to testify ‘will be considered evidence of obstruction’
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned Secretary of Secretary Mike Pompeo about discouraging officials from cooperating with the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
"We are deeply concerned about Secretary Pompeo’s effort now to potentially interfere with witnesses whose testimony is needed before our committee, many of whom are mentioned in the whistleblower complaint," Schiff said at a press conference on Wednesday.
"And we want to make it abundantly clear that any effort by the secretary, by the president or anyone else to interfere with the Congress’ ability to call before it relevant witnesses will be considered as evidence of obstruction of the lawful functions of Congress," he continued.
Breaking Banner
‘Illegitimate president’: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton call out Trump’s lifelong ‘scam’ on The View
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton thoroughly trashed President Donald Trump's continuing obsession with his 2016 rival's emails.
Trump has dispatched Attorney General William Barr and other top government officials on round-the-world trips seeking more evidence that would implicate Hillary Clinton in the start of the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency, and the mother-daughter pair told ABC's "The View" he was clearly unwell.
"His whole life has been a scam," Chelsea Clinton told the show's panelists.
Hillary Clinton said the president's focus on her, and his efforts to undermine the Russia probe, are a subconscious confession of guilt in a Russian scheme to tip the election she lost.