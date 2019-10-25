Quantcast
Connect with us

Rachel Maddow drops bombshell on NBC News during Ronan Farrow interview

Published

1 hour ago

on

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow broke major news during an interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow on Friday.

The host noted the “consternation” at NBC News after the major news stories on Harvey Weinstein and the “Access Hollywood” tapes of Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault had to “leave the building” if they were to be reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

She also confirmed that NBC News had “paused” Farrow’s investigation of Weinstein.

The host also broke news, getting a statement from her own network that they would release everyone from confidentiality agreements preventing them from discussing their cases.

“Any former NBC News employee who believes that they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a confidently or non-disparagement provision in the separation agreement should contact NBCUniversal and we will release them from that perceived obligation,” the company stated.

Farrow praised the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Real Time’s Maher and Donnie Deutsch rip into Bill Barr for doing Trump’s dirty work and persecuting president’s enemies

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

HBO "Real Time" on Friday worried about President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr using the Department of Justice to go after perceived political enemies.

"He's now investigating the investigators," Maher said. "Bill Barr, the attorney general, he's going through Europe looking -- hunting down conspiracy theories."

"Is this what the attorney general of the United States is supposed to be doing?" he asked.

"You and I could end up in jail really easily," Donnie Deutsch said.

"We're not that far from that," he warned.

"Believe me, that's why I don't eat pot anymore," Maher replied.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rachel Maddow drops bombshell on NBC News during Ronan Farrow interview

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow broke major news during an interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow on Friday.

The host noted the "consternation" at NBC News after the major news stories on Harvey Weinstein and the "Access Hollywood" tapes of Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault had to "leave the building" if they were to be reported.

She also confirmed that NBC News had "paused" Farrow's investigation of Weinstein.

The host also broke news, getting a statement from her own network that they would release everyone from confidentiality agreements preventing them from discussing their cases.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is Mussolini’: Former four-star general warns of Trump’s ‘watershed moment in national history’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

On Friday, President Donald Trump ordered the entire federal government cancel subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Both newspapers have been honored with Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of the Trump administration.

Former four-star General Barry McCaffrey was appalled by Trump's announcement.

"The White House Trump statement telling the entire Federal Government to terminate subscriptions to the NYT and Wash Post is a watershed moment in national history," McCaffrey said.

He suggested that the situation was no laughing matter.

Continue Reading
 
 