Rachel Maddow drops bombshell on NBC News during Ronan Farrow interview

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow broke major news during an interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow on Friday.

The host noted the “consternation” at NBC News after the major news stories on Harvey Weinstein and the “Access Hollywood” tapes of Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault had to “leave the building” if they were to be reported.

She also confirmed that NBC News had “paused” Farrow’s investigation of Weinstein.

The host also broke news, getting a statement from her own network that they would release everyone from confidentiality agreements preventing them from discussing their cases.

“Any former NBC News employee who believes that they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a confidently or non-disparagement provision in the separation agreement should contact NBCUniversal and we will release them from that perceived obligation,” the company stated.

Farrow praised the decision.

