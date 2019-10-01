READ: Pompeo letter prohibits State Dept. officials from providing impeachment depositions to House committee
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is refusing to allow five State Dept. officials from being deposed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee as part of an ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
In a letter (below) to the Committee Pompeo falsely accused Democrats of trying to “intimidate” and “bully” State Department employees, the AP reports, while – without actual legal basis – declaring depositions of those officials are just “not feasible.”
Here is the Secretary’s letter:
I’m concerned with aspects of the Committee’s request that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, & treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State, including several career FSOs. pic.twitter.com/QRtMaXlhQM
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 1, 2019
CNN
Here’s why Trump won’t skate through impeachment like Clinton did — according to a longtime GOP aide
Brendan Buck, a former aide to two past Republican House Speakers, told CNN's Kate Bolduan on Tuesday that it's highly unlikely that President Donald Trump will skate through the impeachment process with serious political damage like former President Bill Clinton did.
During a panel discussion on the politics of impeachment, Buck explained that Clinton allies in the late '90s succeeded in making the case to the public that the president was wrong to lie under oath about having an affair with Monica Lewinsky, but that those lies were not grounds for removal from office.
If Trump allies tried to pull the same maneuver with the current president, Buck said, he would most likely rage at them and undercut their attempts at defending him.
Breaking Banner
White Dallas cop Amber Guyger guilty of murder in fatal shooting of black man after mistakenly entering his home
Former police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean.
The 31-year-old Guyger shot and killed the 26-year-old in his own apartment after she mistook his residence for her own on the floor above, and jurors were tasked with deciding whether the deadly force was justified, reported NBC News.
Deliberations began Monday, and jurors convicted Guyger on Tuesday morning.
The former police officer, who was in uniform but off duty at the time of the shooting, faces up to life in prison.
Commentary
Mitch McConnell might throw Trump under the bus
Ever since Nancy Pelosi first announced the launching of an impeachment inquiry, many of us jumped forward in time to the Senate trial that would follow an impeachment vote in the House, wondering out loud whether Mitch McConnell would block Donald Trump’s trial from ever taking place. I thought for sure McConnell would pull a Merrick Garland stunt and insist that the trial couldn’t take place within a year of the presidential election, and then perhaps hold a procedural vote to back up his would-be scam.