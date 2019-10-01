READ: Pompeo letter prohibits State Dept. officials from providing impeachment depositions to House committee

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is refusing to allow five State Dept. officials from being deposed by the House Foreign Affairs Committee as part of an ongoing impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

In a letter (below) to the Committee Pompeo falsely accused Democrats of trying to “intimidate” and “bully” State Department employees, the AP reports, while – without actual legal basis – declaring depositions of those officials are just “not feasible.”

Here is the Secretary’s letter: