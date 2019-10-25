Real Time’s Maher and Donnie Deutsch rip into Bill Barr for doing Trump’s dirty work and persecuting president’s enemies

HBO “Real Time” on Friday worried about President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr using the Department of Justice to go after perceived political enemies.

“He’s now investigating the investigators,” Maher said. “Bill Barr, the attorney general, he’s going through Europe looking — hunting down conspiracy theories.”

“Is this what the attorney general of the United States is supposed to be doing?” he asked.

“You and I could end up in jail really easily,” Donnie Deutsch said.

“We’re not that far from that,” he warned.

“Believe me, that’s why I don’t eat pot anymore,” Maher replied.

“When I eat it, I get paranoid and that’s what I think about,” Maher explained.

Watch:

