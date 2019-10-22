‘Reality is hard to ignore’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo clashes with GOP congressman over Ukraine testimony
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” anchor Chris Cuomo traded barbs with Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who tried to claim there was no evidence Trump committed any wrongdoing in Ukraine — and was repeatedly smacked down.
“What this was was an opening statement with no cross-examination,” said Mullin. “What I was told by my Republican colleagues, John Radcliffe tore this apart piece by piece in less than two minutes. We don’t know this because it’s not open and transparent.”
“This is the investigation, though. Just to make it clear for the audience,” said Cuomo. “You don’t usually get, as a defendant, a team in there to help new an investigation. But Republicans are there and you asked him to take the job as a lifelong Republican.”
The conversation grew more heated later on.
“Tell me what he has done,” whined Mullin. “They’re in search of a crime.”
“That’s a political talking point,” said Cuomo.
“What has the president done?” Mullin repeated.
“He asked a foreign power to get involved in an American election by getting dirt on his opponents,” said Cuomo.
“You’re adding to that,” said Mullin. “That is not what the transcript said. He said it’s important to the people that we find out the truth of what happened.”
“Then why did everyone around this president put in place by him say, oh my God, I can’t believe he’s doing this, how do we stop this from happening?” shot back Cuomo.
“If we’re going to talk about the facts, then talk about actual facts,” said Mullin. “That was not in the transcript and that’s not even what the fake whistleblower even said happened.”
“We don’t need a ‘fake whistleblower,’ said Cuomo impatiently. “Ambassador Sondland said the president said to him, I want the Bidens, and I want DNC, and I want it public, or they get nothing. He then said that to a Ukrainian official and then regretted it. When [Ukraine envoy William] Taylor heard it.”
“Because Mr. Taylor told you that secondhand?” sneered Mullin.
“Why would he lie? He’s your guy,” said Cuomo. “He was so worried about this, that he took meticulous notes.”
“I don’t know his political motives. I don’t know people’s political motives. He was a career bureaucrat,” said Mullin.
“Pompeo didn’t go to him and ask him to do the job?” said Cuomo incredulously.
Mullin kept stubbornly trying to insist that Trump’s own diplomats had a political agenda against him and that Trump was right to investigate the Bidens. Cuomo finally lost his patience and ended the set, saying, “If you can’t look at this situation with this president and say you see obvious wrongs, then you’re not telling the truth to the American people.”
“We haven’t seen obvious wrongs,” shot back Mullin.
“Oh, come on. Congressman,” said Cuomo. “Reality is hard to ignore, man. I do not envy the case that has to be made.”
Watch below:
CNN
