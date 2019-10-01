Red meat unhealthy? Maybe not, after all.
Cutting back on red meat is standard medical advice to prevent cancer and heart disease — but a review of dozens of studies has concluded that the potential risk is low and evidence uncertain.
In new guidelines published on Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine, a panel of researchers from seven countries suggested that “adults continue current unprocessed red meat consumption.”
The advice — which immediately drew a sharp reaction from other experts — added that adults should also “continue current processed meat consumption.”
The research, published in the journal edited by the American College of Physicians, analyzed multiple studies that, taken together, showed reducing red meat consumption by three servings per week could lower cancer mortality by seven deaths per 1,000 people.
Researchers said any such decline was modest and that they had found only a “low” degree of certainty about the statistic.
They added that the quality of evidence linking processed meat with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes was “very low.”
“There are very small risk reductions in cancer, heart disease and diabetes, however the evidence is uncertain,” Bradley Johnston, an epidemiology professor at Canada’s Dalhousie University and director of the NutriRECS group that put together the guidelines, told AFP.
“So there may be a reduction — or there may not be.
“People need to make their own decisions. We are giving them the best estimate of the truth.”
– Steaks, sausages back on menu? –
The researchers said they want to change the “old school” approach of giving general nutritional recommendations, and to bring more focus on evidence of individual benefit.
“People should look at this and hopefully make more well-informed personal choices, rather than being told what to do by authoritative organizations,” Johnston said.
But eating less red meat and processed meat has been a cornerstone of dietary guidance for decades in many countries and from leading health groups.
The World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer says that processed meat is carcinogenic, while red meat is “probably carcinogenic.”
In response to the latest guidelines, the World Cancer Research Fund said it would not change its advice.
“We maintain our confidence in the rigorous research conducted for 30 years,” said its director of research, Giota Mitrou.
Marji McCullough, epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society, said the researchers had taken into account people’s personal values and preferences.
“It’s kind of like saying: ‘we know helmets can save lives, but some people still prefer the feeling of the wind in their hair when they ride bikes. And let’s face it, most people won’t crash’,” she said.
“But everyone agrees you should wear a helmet.”
Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at Britain’s Open University, said the lack of hard scientific evidence meant there were few clear answers.
“Depressingly, all this tends to indicate that after all these years and all these millions of research participants, we still don’t know much,” he said.
Global opera legend Jessye Norman dies at 74
Superstar singer Jessye Norman, an American soprano who showcased her majestic yet intimate voice at opera houses and orchestras around the world, died Monday, her family said. She was 74 years old.
One of the contemporary era's most revered opera singers, the Grammy-winner died "surrounded by loved ones" at a New York hospital due to septic shock and multi-organ failure, the result of complications from a spinal cord injury sustained in 2015, according to a statement obtained by AFP via a spokeswoman.
"We are so proud of Jessye's musical achievements and the inspiration that she provided to audiences around the world that will continue to be a source of joy," said her family.
A Trump appointee just thoroughly demolished the right wing’s new whistleblower conspiracy theory
You can tell just how bad President Donald Trump’s Ukraine predicament is by how flimsy his defenders’ arguments have become.
Since Trump has already confirmed the key facts of the scandal — the pressuring of Ukraine to investigate his political opponent Joe Biden, the use of military aid as a possible incentive — every defense thus far has been pretty pathetic. But a new, bizarre line of argument emerged in recent days from the conservative (and mysteriously funded) outlet the Federalist, only to be quickly and thoroughly debunked Monday by the Trump-appointed intelligence community inspector general.
Massive iceberg breaks off Antarctica — but it’s normal
A more than 600-square-mile iceberg broke off Antarctica in recent days, but the event is part of a normal cycle and is not related to climate change, scientists say.
The iceberg, dubbed D28, broke away from the Amery ice shelf between September 24 and 25, according to observations from European and American satellites.
It measures 1,582 square kilometers (610 square miles), according to the European Copernicus program.
It is about 210 meters (yards) thick and contains 315 billion tonnes of ice, American glaciologist Helen Amanda Fricker said.