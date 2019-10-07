Regretful Trump voter will now back any 2020 Dem: ‘Another four years will be like adding gasoline to the fire’

A Pennsylvania man who backed President Donald Trump in 2016 now says that he is willing to vote for just about any Democrat in 2020.
In an interview with the New York Times, Mark Graham of Erie, Pennsylvania says that he has now been pushed over the edge by allegations that Trump abused his office to pressure the Ukrainian government to help him dig up dirt on his political rivals.
“Things have changed in the last couple weeks: More stupidity has come out,” Graham tells the Times. “I’d vote for the Democratic nominee no matter who it is at this point. If Mr. Trump gets into another four years, where he’s a lame duck, it’s going to be like adding gasoline to the fire.”
Mark Miller, another resident of Erie who backed Trump in 2016, tells the Times that he’s not yet ready to commit to backing a Democrat next year, but he’s very uncomfortable with the president’s behavior.
“I don’t like the way he talks to people,” he explains. “I don’t like what he’s doing internally with the cabinet. I don’t think anybody feels comfortable that we have anything cohesive at the top right now.”
Read the whole report here.
