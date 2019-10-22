Rep. Al Green lights up Trump over ‘lynching’ tweet: ‘It makes you no better than those who burn crosses’
Rep. Al Green (D-TX) expressed outrage on Tuesday after President Donald Trump compared the ongoing impeachment inquiry to a “lynching.”
Green appeared on the House floor, where he accused the president of not knowing the history of lynchings in the U.S.
“I rise today with a heavy heart and tears welling in my eyes,” he explained. “I rise because how dare the president compare lynching to impeachment? How dare he do this?”
“Does he not know that thousands of African-Americans were lynched — mob violence. Does he not know this is the equivalent of murder?” he continued, noting that impeachment is a “lawful constitutional process.”
Green pleaded: “If you continue to weaponize racism and bigotry, this makes you no better than those who were screaming blood and soil, Jews will not replace us. It makes you no better than them. It makes you no better than those who burned crosses. It makes you no better than those who wear hoods and white robes. Do you not understand what you’re doing to this country?”
The Texas congressman is expected to speak for an additional 30 minutes on the president’s lynching remarks later on Tuesday.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
Rep. Al Green lights up Trump over ‘lynching’ tweet: ‘It makes you no better than those who burn crosses’
Rep. Al Green (D-TX) expressed outrage on Tuesday after President Donald Trump compared the ongoing impeachment inquiry to a "lynching."
Green appeared on the House floor, where he accused the president of not knowing the history of lynchings in the U.S.
"I rise today with a heavy heart and tears welling in my eyes," he explained. "I rise because how dare the president compare lynching to impeachment? How dare he do this?"
"Does he not know that thousands of African-Americans were lynched -- mob violence. Does he not know this is the equivalent of murder?" he continued, noting that impeachment is a "lawful constitutional process."
Breaking Banner
Lindsey Graham and Fox News general twice begged Trump to leave US troops in Syria to protect oil: report
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and retired Gen. Jack Keane went to the White House to ask President Donald Trump to change his mind about giving Turkey the green light to invade Syria.
Keane, a Fox News analyst, showed the president on Oct. 8 a map of Syria, Turkey and Iraq and pointed out all the oil fields that the U.S. and its Kurdish allies had controlled, reported NBC News.
Two sources familiar with the discussion said Keane explained that oil would fall under Iranian control if Trump withdrew all U.S. troops stationed in northern Syria.
Breaking Banner
Diplomat Bill Taylor’s long opening statement on Ukraine provoked ‘sighs and gasps’: report
Veteran diplomat Bill Taylor, who told European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland that he thought it was "crazy" to withhold military aid to Ukraine to help a political campaign, testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday over the objections of the Trump State Department.
Even though details of the testimony have not yet been made public, one source tells Politico's Andrew Desiderio that Taylor's opening statement was a hefty 15 pages long and sparked "a lot of sighs and gasps."