Rep. Al Green lights up Trump over ‘lynching’ tweet: ‘It makes you no better than those who burn crosses’

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) expressed outrage on Tuesday after President Donald Trump compared the ongoing impeachment inquiry to a “lynching.”

Green appeared on the House floor, where he accused the president of not knowing the history of lynchings in the U.S.

“I rise today with a heavy heart and tears welling in my eyes,” he explained. “I rise because how dare the president compare lynching to impeachment? How dare he do this?”

“Does he not know that thousands of African-Americans were lynched — mob violence. Does he not know this is the equivalent of murder?” he continued, noting that impeachment is a “lawful constitutional process.”

Green pleaded: “If you continue to weaponize racism and bigotry, this makes you no better than those who were screaming blood and soil, Jews will not replace us. It makes you no better than them. It makes you no better than those who burned crosses. It makes you no better than those who wear hoods and white robes. Do you not understand what you’re doing to this country?”

The Texas congressman is expected to speak for an additional 30 minutes on the president’s lynching remarks later on Tuesday.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.