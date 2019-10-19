Quantcast
Rep AOC helped Bernie Sanders turn out ‘the largest crowd drawn by any candidate’: report

October 19, 2019

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) helped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) turn out a huge crowd at a campaign rally in New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, officially endorsed the Vermont senator at the event.

“Bernie Sanders has a crowd of 25,872 this afternoon at his Queens rally, according to the security company handling the event, Contemporary Services Corp. That would make this event, his first since his heart attack 18 days ago, the largest crowd drawn by any candidate,” Buzzfeed News correspondent Ruby Cramer reported.

Watch:

October 19, 2019

