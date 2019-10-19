Rep AOC helped Bernie Sanders turn out ‘the largest crowd drawn by any candidate’: report
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) helped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) turn out a huge crowd at a campaign rally in New York City.
Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, officially endorsed the Vermont senator at the event.
“Bernie Sanders has a crowd of 25,872 this afternoon at his Queens rally, according to the security company handling the event, Contemporary Services Corp. That would make this event, his first since his heart attack 18 days ago, the largest crowd drawn by any candidate,” Buzzfeed News correspondent Ruby Cramer reported.
These are just some of the people who *couldn’t get in* to the #BerniesBackRally because the permit was only for 20k ppl. Pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/TzYJzKmYa7
— Daniel Altschuler 🦋 (@altochulo) October 19, 2019
What an incredibly raw and personal endorsement of @BernieSanders by @AOC. A reminder that leaders can make us see ourselves differently. pic.twitter.com/SkwfxNP2zS
— Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) October 19, 2019
It’s a beautiful day in New York. Here’s the crowd at Queensbridge Park for the “Bernie’s Back” rally today. pic.twitter.com/6XU0A44FfP
— Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) October 19, 2019
Today I am endorsing Senator @BernieSanders for president.
In the end, we must come together to defeat Donald Trump. We should do so knowing he is a symptom of a larger problem – and our greatest hope is a multiracial, working class movement in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/9fiTS7FTX9
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2019
Watch:
