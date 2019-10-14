Quantcast
Reporter brutally shames Trump for tweeting about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while she’s forced to flee Syria

Published

1 min ago

on

Lindsey Hilsum, an international editor for the United Kingdom’s Channel 4 News, shamed President Donald Trump on Monday for tweeting about Sean Spicer’s appearance on “Dancing with the Stars” even as a humanitarian crisis of his own making is exploding in northern Syria.

After the president encouraged his supporters to vote for his former White House press secretary on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” Hilsum sent out a tweet pointing to the grave situation on the ground in Syria that occurred after the president gave Turkey a green light to launch military operations in the area.

“Sorry I can’t,” she wrote, referring of the president’s request to vote for Spicer. “Too busy fleeing Rojava, leaving Kurdish friends to the mercy of Assad and the military assault started when you told Erdogan you wanted out of ‘endless wars.'”

The situation in northern Syria became more dire over the weekend as reports flooded in of the Turkish-backed forces summarily executing Kurdish fighters, as well as Islamic State fighters escaping captivity.

