Reporter nails Lindsey Graham: You were a prosecutor – would you have allowed a witness to speak in public?
During a press conference this Thursday, Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was questioned by a reporter over Republicans’ claims of a lack of transparency in regards to closed-door hearings held by House Democrats in their impeachment inquiry.
“You were a prosecutor, sir,” White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg said. “Would you have ever conducted an investigation in which your witnesses were allowed to speak in public and give other witnesses the opportunity to [align their testimony]?
“That’s actually a very good point,” Graham replied. “During the whole Mueller investigation, I backed off calling a lot of key witnesses because I didn’t want to get in his lane. I am being asked by folks out in the Republican world, why don’t you call Adam Schiff? Well, I think that would do a lot of damage to the country for a senator to call member of the house — you have a speech and debate problem — but if you think Adam Schiff is a fact witness, why isn’t Donald Trump a fact witness? The point is, that’s not a process that I think will withstand scrutiny. Durham is looking at potential misconduct about things that happened in 2016, particularly involving the Ukraine…”
“But this isn’t about 2016, Senator,” Feinberg interjected. “This is about what the President has been doing with Ukraine along with his personal lawyer and the Justice Department has declined to investigate that. So, there’s no prosecutor looking into it, so the House has to do the job of a prosecutor.”
Documents ‘from Trump Org files’ corroborate sexual assault allegations against Trump: Summer Zervos lawyers
According to the Hollywood Reporter, season-five Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos has presented evidence she says corroborates her claim that she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump.
The biggest bombshells from today's filing have to do with the evidence that Zervos says she has collected to "corroborate" her account of a meeting with Trump during the time in question and a sexual assault.
Lindsey Graham blurts out profanity on live TV as he gets grilled over his anti-impeachment resolution
While taking questions during a press conference this Thursday, Lindsey Graham let loose a profanity when a reporter asked how he would have felt if Democrats tried to storm impeachment hearings during the Bill Clinton era.
"If the Senate tried to interfere with the House impeachment process back in the 90s, under Clinton, how would you have reacted?" the reporter asked.
"I think if we were doing this, you'd be beating the sh** out of us," Graham shot back. "I think if Republican were doing to Democrat what we're doing, you would be all over me and I think it says a lot about people in your business, with all due respect. I am confident that if we had an Intel Committee inquiry involving a Democratic president where we selectively leak stuff, you'd be calling us every kind of bad name and we would deserve it. What I’m saying is there’s a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it, and this is a dangerous way to do it."
Pentagon sent this letter in a last-minute bid to prevent impeachment witness from testifying
Pentagon official Laura Cooper was called to Congress to give testimony on the Ukraine scandal. She is the military's Russia-Ukraine expert and would have extensive information about the issues facing Ukraine.
The No. 2 official at the Pentagon sent a letter to Cooper telling her not to comply with the subpoena, but she did anyway. The New York Times obtained a copy of the letter she was sent by Deputy Secretary of Defense David L. Norquist.
The White House has said that they will not comply with the House investigation into President Donald Trump. However, career diplomats at the State Department and long-term civil servants, who aren't having their legal fees paid for, aren't as likely to be loyal to Trump.