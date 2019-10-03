Reps Ted Lieu and Kathleen Rice call on the FBI to investigate NRA’s alleged bribing of Trump

In a press release posted to his website this Thursday, Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) announced that he and Congresswoman Kathleen Rice (D-NY) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, calling on him to look into allegations that the NRA’s CEO Wayne LaPierre attempted to “bribe” President Donald Trump to oppose new gun control laws.

“During the meeting, which was first reported by the New York Times, it is alleged that Mr. LaPierre and President Trump discussed gun control legislation and the potential for the N.R.A. to provide support to the President as he faces an impeachment inquiry in the House,” the letter reads. “The New York Times reported that the Mr. LaPierre offered such support if the President would ‘stop the games’ with gun legislation and cease pursuing new gun control measures.”

The letter goes on to state that if the allegation is true, it would be “massively inappropriate or an attempt at bribery, which is prohibited under 18 U.S.C. 201 (b).”

“In executing its ‘top criminal investigative priority’ of combatting public corruption, we believe the FBI has a duty to swiftly examine this potentially illegal behavior.”

