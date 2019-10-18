Republican John Kasich comes out in favor of Trump’s impeachment
On Friday afternoon, former Ohio Governor John Kasich came out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump. Kasich cited the ongoing controversy that the president had threatened to withhold aid from the President of Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, his Democratic rival.
“I do not take this lightly,” Kasich said. “The last 24 hours has led me to review all of this,” he said, in calling for an impeachment inquiry.
