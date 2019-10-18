Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican John Kasich comes out in favor of Trump’s impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday afternoon, former Ohio Governor John Kasich came out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump. Kasich cited the ongoing controversy that the president had threatened to withhold aid from the President of Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, his Democratic rival.

“I do not take this lightly,” Kasich said. “The last 24 hours has led me to review all of this,” he said, in calling for an impeachment inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pompeo now regrets not defending Ukraine ambassador as scandal ensnares the State Department: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 18, 2019

By

Sources are saying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has become frustrated by the loss of some top officials and regrets his failure to defend the former ambassador to the Ukraine from a smear campaign.

One source said Pompeo failed to get involved because he was afraid of upending U.S.-Ukraine policy and be pushed out of the administration like former national security adviser John Bolton, reported CNN.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump fans sharpen their knives for Mulvaney after quid pro quo disaster: ‘He’s about 70 percent as smart as he thinks he is’

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 18, 2019

By

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's disastrous press conference on Thursday has riled up some of Donald Trump's most avid defenders who are now talking behind his back and on conservative talk radio for hurting the president.

According to a report at the Daily Beast, not only was the press stunned by Mulvaney's admission that the administration indulges in quid pro quo negotiating -- with the high-ranking White House official snapping "Get over it" at reporters -- but conservatives were also appalled at the damage he did to Trump despite attempting to disavow his own words hours later.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump lawyer issues bonkers threat to sue CNN over ‘unfair’ coverage of the president

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2019

By

Trump attorney Charles Harder on Friday sent CNN CEO Jeff Zucker a bonkers letter in which he threatened to sue the cable news network for its "biased" coverage of the president.

The letter, which was posted on Twitter by Trump 2020 chief operating officer Michael Glassner, accuses CNN of deceiving the public with its slogan of putting "facts first," and it outlines the many ways the president has been treated poorly by the network.

"Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by the so-called 'mainstream' media as the current situation," Harder writes. "My clients intend to file legal action against you to seek compensatory damages, treble damages, punitive damages, injunctive relief, reimbursement of legal costs, and all other available legal and equitable remedies to the maximum extent permitted by law."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image