Republican stumbles as he tries to defend Trump’s claim that Iran can be trusted to fight ISIS

During an appearance on Fox News this Wednesday, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) hit a snag while trying to justify President Trump’s earlier contention that Russia and Iran would step in to fill the void left by the US after its withdrawal from northeast Syria, saying that “Russia, Iran, Syria and to maybe slightly lesser extent Turkey, they all hate ISIS as much as we do,” during a Wednesday press conference alongside Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Speaking to Biggs, Fox News host Harris Faulkner pointed out that Trump’s willingness to partly cede Syria’s future to Iran contradicts his and other conservatives’ rhetoric towards the Islamic Republic.

“Normally when we hear the President talk about Iran, it is not about trusting them to fight anybody who we’d want to fight,” Faulkner said.

“Well, I’m not — I’m not advocating Iran — I’m just gonna tell you what I think is gonna happen with Iran,’ Biggs stumbled. “Iran wants to move to the shore and get a foothold at the Mediterranean sea — they want to actually build a ribbon through there, and that would go through Syria — Syria doesn’t want that, Russia doesn’t want that. Russia wants to maintain their presence in Syria along the Mediterranean.”

Watch the exchange below: