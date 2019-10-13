Republican wishes ‘Happy Birthday to the US Navy’ — with a picture of a Russian battlecruiser

[Editor’s note: A previous version of this story claimed that President Trump retweeted Brian Mast’s tweet. Because we could no longer find that retweet, we’ve clarified the story.]

Adding to the GOP’s Russia obsession was an awkward misfire in a simple happy birthday message.

Sunday morning, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) tweeted a celebratory message to the U.S. Navy, which was officially established in 1775. Instead of showing photos of historic Navy ships or courageous sailors or decorated admiral, he posted a battleship, that isn’t even an American ship.

According to Politico defense editor Dave Brown, the photo used in the graphic was Russian battlecruiser, the Pyotr Velikiy.

Democrats have alleged that President Donald Trump and the GOP has an unnaturally close relationship to Russia.

See a screen capture of the tweet:

That's the Russian battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy pic.twitter.com/FJKsRYU1g0 — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 13, 2019