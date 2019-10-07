Republicans and White House didn’t know how bad impeachment actually was for Trump: Fox News reporter

Fox News Congressional reporter Chad Pergram explained in a Twitter thread Monday that most Republicans are supportive of Trump, but they’re holding back to see “which way the wind blows.”

According to Pergram, one senior Republican source said that many Republicans and the White House “didn’t realize how bad impeachment was for President Trump.”

Republicans are fearful of the backlash they could face if they don’t stand with the president, according to former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and other former colleagues.

The House was on recess for the Jewish high holidays, but some key Democrats on the Intelligence Committee stayed to work through information on the impeachment inquiry.

As Trump is grappling with the conflict in Syria, Republicans are coming out against the move to withdraw troops and allow the bombing of the Kurds to continue. Pergram tweeted that some Republicans are curious if that poor foreign policy decision will spill over into impeachment.

Pergram noted that in 1974 Republican leaders visited former President Richard Nixon to help him understand things weren’t looking good on impeachment. With Trump, he said that it could easily take another turn, where today’s Republicans would encourage Trump to fight harder. They attempted that strategy in 2018 after the battle for Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. It didn’t work out well for them.

Read his full thread below:

1) Most GOPers are generally supportive of Trump, defending him against this impeachment effort. But many are keeping their own counsel, waiting to see which way the wind blows on this. “Once you light the fuse,” said one seasoned GOP source, “You never know what could happen.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2019

2) Sr GOP source suggests that many Republicans and the White House didn’t realize how bad impeachment was for President Trump. Congress continues its two-plus week recess, due back a week from tomorrow. Impeachment will truly intensify once lawmakers return to Washington. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2019

3) Two constants remain: Democrats are steeled in their resolve to impeach Mr. Trump. And, there is little public diminution in support for the President among Congressional Republicans. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2019

4) On impeachment some GOPers fear retribution from the President. That’s why they exhibit fealty to Mr. Trump. Some GOPers have opposed him on the nat'l emergency for the wall & Syria. But unclear if that opposition could carry over into impeachment. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2019

5) Trump faces a backlash from some GOPers over his decision to withdraw troops from NE Syria. While impeachment and Syria aren’t directly connected, a lack of support for Trumpon the new Syria policy could spill over into impeachment if GOPers think Trump is making bad choices. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2019

6) It is thought Trump enjoys a GOP firewall when it comes to a Senate impeachment trial. Takes 67 votes to convict during a trial. It’s hard to believe that 20 GOP would join all 47 senators who caucus with the Dems to convict. Unclear that all Dems would vote to convict — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2019

7) On impeachment, the dam will only break among Congressional Republicans if they start to see their positions weaken because of their defense of President Trump. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2019

8) On support for Trump during impeachment..a lot of GOPers only got on board with the President after he won. They saw an opportunity to repeal and replace Obamacare and do tax reform. They got tax reform. Obamacare remains. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2019

9) In Aug '74, Senate MinLdr Scott, Hse MinLdr Rhodes & Goldwater visited Nixon. Story goes they told Nixon it was time to go. History exaggerated what they told Nixon. Nixon quit 2 days later. In this environment, one could see GOPers visiting Trump to tell him to fight — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 7, 2019

