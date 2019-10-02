Quantcast
Republicans are scared because Trump is handling impeachment response himself — and not taking their help: report

46 mins ago

On Wednesday, The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni reported that Republicans on Capitol Hill and in the Trump administration are concerned that President Donald Trump has not built a “war room” for impeachment. He instead appears to be content to direct the strategy against the House Democrats’ inquiry on his own and on the fly — stymieing allies who need guidance and talking points to coordinate a defense of the president.

“For now, the White House has no organized response to impeachment, little guidance for surrogates to spread a consistent message even if it had developed one, and minimal coordination between the president’s legal advisers and his political ones,” wrote Haberman and Karni. “And West Wing aides are divided on everything from who is in charge to whether, after two years of the investigation by the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, impeachment even poses a serious political threat to the president.”

“This is a very different animal than the Mueller investigation,” said former Mitch McConnell aide Josh Holmes. “It’s a political question, not a legal one. They need to persuade Republicans in the House and the Senate of a bunch of really good arguments to have the partywide insulation the president is going to prefer going into this fight.”

Complicating matters still further, wrote Haberman and Karni, is that “Behind the scenes, Mr. Trump has seesawed from projecting confidence that there is a political benefit from the impeachment fight to lashing out at aides, blaming them for the fact that he is entangled by it in the first place.”

A practical consequence of Trump’s lack of direction is that while GOP staffers are holding meetings on the upcoming impeachment, their ability to map out strategy is very limited — as was made clear when a group of GOP congressional aides gathered to discuss the impeachment threat.

“Paul Teller, an aide in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs, quizzed the group about whether it thought a long or short impeachment process would play better with the president’s base,” wrote Haberman and Karni. “Mr. Teller also told the group that he believed Mr. Trump would want to see Mr. McConnell bring impeachment to a vote on the Senate floor, where Mr. Trump would be acquitted, rather than move to simply dismiss the charges.” But these are merely questions of how impeachment will play out, not how to counteract it.

And in the middle of all this, some Republicans are reportedly starting to wonder whether it’s even worth it anymore.

“Starting to encounter Republicans who wonder if maybe the President should step aside for Pence,” tweeted right-wing blogger Erick Erickson on Tuesday. “They’re absolutely in the minority on the GOP side, but there does seem to be a fatigue setting in — tired of always fighting and always having to defend.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch Rachel Maddow’s bombshell report on why Mike Pence is in even more jeopardy than Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday provided an in-depth analysis of why Vice President Mike Pence may have even more exposure in than impeachment inquiry than President Donald Trump.

The host recounted Trump's admission that he sought foreign election assistance from Ukraine in an attempt to take down presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"When Trump finally got on the call with the president of Ukraine in late July, we now know -- from the White House notes of that call that they released -- that President Trump heard the specific request from President Zelenskiy for military assistance for his country. Trump responded immediately by saying 'I would like you to do us a favor though.' He then immediately asked the president of Ukraine to, among other things, take law enforcement action involving his potential 2020 political rival Joe Biden," Maddow reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Only ten Democrats are still holding out against the impeachment inquiry — here’s why

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

On Wednesday evening, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) came out in favor of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. "I will not shirk my duty and I will not violate my oath," said Rose, a decorated war veteran who represents Staten Island. "I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, which is why I intend to support this impeachment inquiry and follow the facts wherever they lead us."

This is a significant development, as Rose — who represents a district that voted for Trump by 10 points — was one of the fiercest holdouts against the impeachment inquiry for weeks. Last month, he wrote an article passionately explaining why he wasn't behind the effort. But the developing facts in the Ukraine whistleblower scandal have finally convinced him to get on board.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘He is trapped — he is snared’: Conservative columnist says Congress ‘has the goods’ on Trump

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is "unnerved" by the rapidly escalating impeachment inquiry, a conservative columnist explained on MSNBC on Wednesday.

Chris Hayes interviewed Washington Post columnist Jennifer Ruben about the president's day of attacks on critics.

"Obviously the president’s affect has always been strange. He’s a weird guy, he's an angry guy, he's a bit of a blowhard. Today felt to me a bit of a different level. It was really unnerving to me," Hayes said. "What did you think of what you saw?"

"I’m of two minds," Rubin replied. "On one hand, I think he’s completely lost it. He’s in some sort of emotional tailspin."

Continue Reading
 
 
