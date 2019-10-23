Quantcast
Republicans commit ‘significant breach’ after storming closed-door hearings by bringing cellphones to secure area

1 min ago

As various news outlets have reported, over a dozen House Republicans this Wednesday tried to force their way into the closed door hearings where deputy assistant secretary of defense Laura Cooper is set to testify in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s Ukraine fiasco. According to Republicans, the closed-door hearings are a sign that Democrats are shutting them out of the impeachment process, creating a lack of transparency — even though there are three Republicans who are present at the hearings and are able to ask questions.

POLITICO’s Andrew Desiderio pointed out that after the group tried to storm the hearings, many of them brought their cellphones “into the classified area,” initiating a “stand off.”

Kyle Cheney of POLITICO later confirmed that bringing a cellphone into the SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) is a “significant breach.”

The moment Republicans tried to storm the hearing was captured on video:

