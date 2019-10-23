Republicans commit ‘significant breach’ after storming closed-door hearings by bringing cellphones to secure area

As various news outlets have reported, over a dozen House Republicans this Wednesday tried to force their way into the closed door hearings where deputy assistant secretary of defense Laura Cooper is set to testify in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s Ukraine fiasco. According to Republicans, the closed-door hearings are a sign that Democrats are shutting them out of the impeachment process, creating a lack of transparency — even though there are three Republicans who are present at the hearings and are able to ask questions.

POLITICO’s Andrew Desiderio pointed out that after the group tried to storm the hearings, many of them brought their cellphones “into the classified area,” initiating a “stand off.”

NEWS: Source tells me that after House Republicans tried flooding the SCIF with non-committee members, “many brought their cell phones too into the classified area.” “Stand off in progress,” source adds. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 23, 2019

Kyle Cheney of POLITICO later confirmed that bringing a cellphone into the SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) is a “significant breach.”

Phones in the classified area of the SCIF is a significant breach. Rules on that are ironclad >>> https://t.co/rGIp70invG — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 23, 2019

The moment Republicans tried to storm the hearing was captured on video:

WATCH: here's the video of when 2 dozen GOP members, led by @mattgaetz entered the secure hearing room (SCIF) to interrupt witness testimony in the #ImpeachmentInquiry as they demand access, despite not being committee members. They're complaining it's a "Soviet-style process". pic.twitter.com/8KddYz3r9D — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) October 23, 2019