Republicans commit ‘significant breach’ after storming closed-door hearings by bringing cellphones to secure area
As various news outlets have reported, over a dozen House Republicans this Wednesday tried to force their way into the closed door hearings where deputy assistant secretary of defense Laura Cooper is set to testify in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s Ukraine fiasco. According to Republicans, the closed-door hearings are a sign that Democrats are shutting them out of the impeachment process, creating a lack of transparency — even though there are three Republicans who are present at the hearings and are able to ask questions.
POLITICO’s Andrew Desiderio pointed out that after the group tried to storm the hearings, many of them brought their cellphones “into the classified area,” initiating a “stand off.”
NEWS: Source tells me that after House Republicans tried flooding the SCIF with non-committee members, “many brought their cell phones too into the classified area.”
“Stand off in progress,” source adds.
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 23, 2019
Kyle Cheney of POLITICO later confirmed that bringing a cellphone into the SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) is a “significant breach.”
Phones in the classified area of the SCIF is a significant breach. Rules on that are ironclad >>> https://t.co/rGIp70invG
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 23, 2019
The moment Republicans tried to storm the hearing was captured on video:
WATCH: here's the video of when 2 dozen GOP members, led by @mattgaetz entered the secure hearing room (SCIF) to interrupt witness testimony in the #ImpeachmentInquiry as they demand access, despite not being committee members. They're complaining it's a "Soviet-style process". pic.twitter.com/8KddYz3r9D
— Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) October 23, 2019
Republicans commit ‘significant breach’ after storming closed-door hearings by bringing cellphones to secure area
As various news outlets have reported, over a dozen House Republicans this Wednesday tried to force their way into the closed door hearings where deputy assistant secretary of defense Laura Cooper is set to testify in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump's Ukraine fiasco. According to Republicans, the closed-door hearings are a sign that Democrats are shutting them out of the impeachment process, creating a lack of transparency -- even though there are three Republicans who are present at the hearings and are able to ask questions.
Breaking Banner
Ukraine blows up key Trump defense: Top officials knew of military aid freeze before it became public
Top Ukrainian officials were alerted in early August that $391 million in U.S. military aid had been frozen as President Donald Trump sought to pressure the country to investigate Joe Biden.
That undercuts the president's latest defense arguing that the foreign ally couldn't have felt pressured because Ukraine was not yet aware that the aid had been frozen, reported the New York Times.
Former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor told Congress on Tuesday that the freeze was directly related to Trump's demand for an announcement that Biden was under investigation.
Breaking Banner
Trump attorney shocks judge by claiming president could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue: ‘Nothing could be done’
William Consovoy, an attorney for President Donald Trump, argued in court on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution if he literally shoots someone on Fifth Avenue.
In a hearing before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Consovoy took the position that Trump is immune from a subpoena for his financial records, which are being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
At one point, Judge Denny Chin asked Consovoy about what he called the "Fifth Avenue example," referring to a Trump claim that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it.