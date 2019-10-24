Republicans must really hate Mike Pence to stick with obviously ‘corrupt’ Trump: Morning Joe
On Thursday, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough pointed out something stark: Republicans wouldn’t really lose power by removing President Donald Trump, because Vice President Mike Pence would take over for him. So why don’t they want that?
“They’re humiliating themselves. They’re acting like Donald Trump will be in office for the rest their lives. He just won’t,” said Scarborough. “Every Republican knows that Donald Trump is not mentally fit to be president of the United States, he’s not temperamentally fit to be president of the United States, he is illiterate when it comes to the Constitution, he is illiterate when it comes to American history, he is illiterate when it comes to America’s history across the globe and our very special sitting place across the globe.”
“You just have to start asking yourself, how much do these Republicans hate Mike Pence?” continued Scarborough. “Because this is not a choice between Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi. It is not a choice between Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren. It is not a choice between Donald Trump and, quote, fake news. This is a choice between having a corrupt man who is not a conservative, a life-long Democrat who has been caught just doing the worst things. And actually proclaiming that the second that article two gives him power, unlimited power to do whatever he wants to do. And, yet, they continue to stand steadfastly by him when it is so obvious he’s not fit to be president of the United States.”
“I just wonder, why do they hate Mike Pence so much that they don’t trust a guy who’s actually been a conservative all of his life to actually run a sane White House?” Scarborough added.
Watch below:
Dem lawmaker calls for cutting off Trump aides’ paychecks if they ignore Congress and refuse to testify
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday morning, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said that Congress should use the power of the purse strings and cut off paychecks to any White House official who ignores a subpoena to appear before a House committee investigating Donald Trump's administration.
Speaking with the hosts, the California lawmaker also took a few shots at the GOP lawmakers who stormed a closed-door meeting, comparing them to high schoolers pulling a "stunt" then leaving a mess behind.
"The Oversight Committee has been focused on all the corruption in this administration, but we have also been painfully in a position of not being able to access the information we need because there's been such a resistance to giving us documents that we need to do our jobs," Speier explained.
Prominent congressman warns House investigators have ‘direct evidence’ key impeachment witnesses are ‘talking to each other’
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is out with a warning Thursday morning. The prominent Democrat who sits on the powerful House Intelligence and House Judiciary committees says there is “direct evidence” that “very key witnesses” in the impeachment inquiry are “talking to each other.”
Congressman Swalwell explains that’s a problem because “we don’t want them to tailor their testimony to each other, we don’t want them to manufacture alibis, so we’re trying to protect the information as much as we can before we bring it forward to the public.”
Fox legal analyst Andrew Napolitano shatters GOP’s talking points about ‘secret’ impeachment hearings
The ultimate purpose of House Republicans illegally storming a SCIF was to reinforce a narrative they have been cultivating to turn the public against impeachment: The hearings are secret and therefore Democrats must be hiding something from the American people.
But Thursday's edition of "Fox & Friends," conservative former judge and Trump-skeptic legal analyst Andrew Napolitano demolished that talking point in conversation with anchors Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt.
"Let me tell you what I did, Kilmeade, I read the House rules," said Napolitano. "And as frustrating as it may be to have these hearings going on behind closed doors, the hearings for which Congressman Schiff is presiding, they are consistent with the rules."