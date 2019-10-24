Republicans must really hate Mike Pence to stick with obviously ‘corrupt’ Trump: Morning Joe

On Thursday, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough pointed out something stark: Republicans wouldn’t really lose power by removing President Donald Trump, because Vice President Mike Pence would take over for him. So why don’t they want that?

“They’re humiliating themselves. They’re acting like Donald Trump will be in office for the rest their lives. He just won’t,” said Scarborough. “Every Republican knows that Donald Trump is not mentally fit to be president of the United States, he’s not temperamentally fit to be president of the United States, he is illiterate when it comes to the Constitution, he is illiterate when it comes to American history, he is illiterate when it comes to America’s history across the globe and our very special sitting place across the globe.”

“You just have to start asking yourself, how much do these Republicans hate Mike Pence?” continued Scarborough. “Because this is not a choice between Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi. It is not a choice between Donald Trump and Elizabeth Warren. It is not a choice between Donald Trump and, quote, fake news. This is a choice between having a corrupt man who is not a conservative, a life-long Democrat who has been caught just doing the worst things. And actually proclaiming that the second that article two gives him power, unlimited power to do whatever he wants to do. And, yet, they continue to stand steadfastly by him when it is so obvious he’s not fit to be president of the United States.”

“I just wonder, why do they hate Mike Pence so much that they don’t trust a guy who’s actually been a conservative all of his life to actually run a sane White House?” Scarborough added.

Watch below: