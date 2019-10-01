Residents flee after Papua New Guinea volcano erupts
Papua New Guinea’s volatile Ulawun volcano erupted early Tuesday, sending a column of red lava shooting up into the sky and forcing the evacuation of recently returned residents.
Mount Ulawan, situated on the remote Bismarck Archipelago chain, displaced between 7,000 and 13,000 people from their homes when it last erupted in June.
Seismic activity started at midday on Monday before the volcano erupted at about 4:30am Tuesday, according to Rabaul Volcano Observatory assistant director Ima Itikarai.
“It was noiseless and in the dark just before dawn; the eruption was visible (with) a distinct shard (of) red incandescent glow shooting up less than 100 metres from the base,” he told AFP.
As light dawned, billowing clouds of grey ash could be seen rising several hundred metres into the sky, he said, while local Chris Lagisa said residents could hear the noise of gushing gas and flowing lava.
While most people affected by the previous eruption had remained at evacuation centres, an official with the West New Britain Disaster Office said a number who had returned to tend to their homes and gardens at the base of the volcano had to be evacuated again.
The volcano is one of the world’s most hazardous, featuring on a list of 16 “Decade Volcanoes” targeted for research because they pose a significant risk of large, violent eruptions.
Knives out among Austria’s far-right after poll rout
Leaders of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) gather Tuesday in Vienna as they reel from heavy losses in Sunday's elections and corruption scandals hanging over the party intensify.
The man at the centre of those scandals, its former leader Heinz-Christian Strache, has invited journalists to a "personal statement" on Tuesday morning as speculation mounts that he will be suspended or even expelled from the party.
Voters delivered a stinging rebuke to the FPOe, which plunged 10 points to 16 percent in the aftermath of May's so-called "Ibiza-gate" affair.
That scandal brought down Strache and saw the FPOe's government with the centre-right People's Party (OeVP) collapse.
‘They’re all in on this!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts secretary of state’s ‘insulting’ lies about Ukraine call
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough busted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "insulting" lies after his participation was revealed in President Donald Trump's phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart.
The "Morning Joe" producers rolled two video clips of Pompeo dismissing the whistleblower's claims as inaccurate accounts based on second-hand knowledge -- but those claims were matched by a call summary released by the White House, and the secretary of state should have known because he listened in on the call.
"I don't know which one of those clips is more insulting," Scarborough said. "He lies in both. In the second he was talking about, from what he understood, the whistleblower had second-hand knowledge, and yet there he was, on the phone listening to the conversation. He knows more than all of us know right now, and yet he lied to those reporters."
Bill Clinton pays tribute to his ‘good friend’ Jacques Chirac
Former US President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Jacques Chirac following a funeral service for the former French leader in Paris on Monday.
"What a good representative for France he was because he was always upbeat, always positive, always very French, very protective of French interests but in a way that brought people together not drove them apart. I mean look who came today. He tried to bring people together,” Clinton told FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali.
"Inclusive nationalism works better than exclusive nationalism in a world full of complex problems that cross national borders. It’s what we’re dealing with. That’s why I kind of wish old Jacques was around out there plugging along. And it’s an interesting thing because we didn’t agree on everything politically but these are where people on the right and the left should be able to agree that diverse groups make better decisions than lone geniuses. And that science is a better guide to making environmental policy and trying to preserve the species than just blatant self interest or ideological bent. I liked Chirac. I liked him and I’ll miss him.”