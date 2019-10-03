Resurfaced letter from Senate Republicans severely undermines Trump’s attack on Biden
In a letter from 2016 that recently resurfaced, GOP senators echoed then-Vice President Joe Biden’s calls for reforms to Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office and judiciary, CNN reports.
The letter was signed by Republican Senators Rob Portman (OH), Mark Kirk (IL), Ron Johnson (WI), and Democratic Senators Dick Durbin (IL), Jeanne Shaheen (NH), Chris Murphy (CT), Sherrod Brown (OH), Richard Blumenthal (CT), and called on then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to “press ahead with urgent reforms to the Prosecutor General’s office and judiciary.”
As CNN points out, the letter undermines Trump’s, as well as the pro-Trump punditry’s “baseless attack” that Biden pressured the Ukrainians to fire a prosecutor who was investigating a Ukrainian natural gas company that his son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board of.
“Succeeding in these reforms will show Russian President Vladimir Putin that an independent, transparent and democratic Ukraine can and will succeed,” the letter reads. “It also offers a stark alternative to the authoritarianism and oligarchic cronyism prevalent in Russia. As such, we respectfully ask that you address the serious concerns raised by Minister Abromavičius. We similarly urge you to press ahead with urgent reforms to the Prosecutor General’s Office and judiciary. The unanimous adoption by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Basic Principles and Action Plan is a good step.”
The Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was fired one month after the letter was sent.
Seemingly contradicting his former position, Senator Johnson signed a letter with Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley last week which in part asked Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the allegations regarding Biden and Ukraine.
US government research in ‘crisis,’ warns think tank
Interference in government research by US President Donald Trump's administration has reached a "crisis point" with almost weekly violations of previously respected safeguards, a report by a think tank said Thursday, warning that ignoring science has led to ineffective and costly policy.
From pressuring a top meteorologist to support Trump's false assertion about a hurricane's trajectory to relocating economists across the country after they said White House trade policy was harming farmers, the executive branch is undermining long-held principles of non-interference, the report by the Brennan Center said.
The View’s Abby Huntsman blurts out-of-nowhere denial to Rachel Maddow: ‘My dad is not the whistleblower’
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow appeared Thursday on "The View," where she sparred with Megan McCain and prompted an out-of-nowhere denial from Abby Huntsman about her ambassador father.
The liberal broadcaster was discussing her new book, "Blowout," about the oil industry fueling the corruption of democracies around the world, when she praised McCain's father for pinpointing the issue behind Russia's corruption.
"When your dad came back from Ukraine in 2014, as the Ukrainian people were rising up to throw out their dictator," Maddow told McCain, "Russia invaded Ukraine and took part of them, and (Sen. John McCain) came back and he said, Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country."
2020 Election
Republicans have good reason for new panic after Trump asked China for help attacking Biden
A CNN panel discussing Donald Trump's call to China for help finding dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden pointed out that Republicans are now in a new and even more "terrible' position" than they were just a few days ago as impeachment proceedings have sped up.
Speaking with host Kate Bolduan, former White House Communications Director Joe Lockhart addressed the president's comments on Thursday where he invited China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.