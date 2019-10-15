Retired general tells Fox News: ‘We’ve already lost our reputation — we have abandoned an ally’

A recently retired general lamented to Fox News this week that President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria has already damaged U.S. national interests by abandoning the Kurds.

“The deed has been done,” retired Army Major General Malcolm Frost explained to Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin. “So what’s happening is we’ve already lost our reputation. We have abandoned an ally, and thirdly, those ISIS prisoners are going to escape.”

Read Griffin’s tweets below.

U.S. military is in the process of withdrawing nearly all of the 1000 or so US troops that helped stabilize northern Syria. A US military spokesman says it has pulled out of Manbij, Syria – to make way for Russian-backed Syrian forces who have taken over the abandoned U.S. base. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 15, 2019

Significance of American base now effectively under Russian control: in 2016, U.S.-backed Syrian Kurds captured the city from ISIS – whose fighters had used it to ferry foreign fighters in and out of Turkey and to smuggle looted artifacts out of Syria to fund their insurgency. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 15, 2019

Pence going to Turkey to end what US military officials privately are describing as ethnic cleansing. "The United States of America is simply not going to tolerate Turkey's invasion of Syria any further. And we're calling on Syria to stand down to end the violence," and negotiate — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 15, 2019

Recently retired Army Maj Gen Malcolm Frost says it is too late: "The deed has been done. So what's happening is we've already lost our reputation. We have abandoned an ally, and thirdly, those ISIS prisoners are going to escape." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 15, 2019

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Turkey is responsible for any ISIS resurgence. In a statement, Esper accused Turkish President Erdogan of committing possible war crimes that have QUOTE: "resulted in the release of many dangerous ISIS detainees." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 15, 2019

Defense Secretary Esper will travel to NATO headquarters next week in Brussels to determine how the alliance can stop NATO ally Turkey. Keep in mind the U.S. still stores about 50 nuclear weapons at a Turkish airbase. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 15, 2019