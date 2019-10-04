Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: GOP senator confronted Trump about apparent Ukraine quid pro quo in Aug. 31 call

Published

14 mins ago

on

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told Sen. Ron Johnson earlier this year that he believed military assistance to Ukraine was directly tied to the country’s willingness to launch investigations that were desired by President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Johnson claims that he then asked President Donald Trump if he had tied aid to the country with his desire to see it investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and the president denied the claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said — expletive deleted — ‘No way. I would never do that. Who told you that?'” the Wisconsin senator tells the Journal.

Sondland, a Trump megadonor who was confirmed as America’s E.U. ambassador last year, has emerged as a key figure in the Ukraine scandal that has engulfed the White House. Newly revealed text messages show that Sondland believed that Ukraine would have to agree to investigate Biden as a precondition for a White House meeting between Trump and Zelensky.

In one particularly exchange, veteran diplomat Bill Taylor told Sondland that it was “crazy” to tie Ukrainian military assistance to the country helping the president’s electoral prospects. Sondland then sent back a text message denying any quid pro quo — and then urging Taylor to take the discussion offline.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

All Trump’s defenders have left is ‘cheap slogans and phony facts’ after damning State Dept texts: columnist

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

In a column for Bloomberg, political analyst Jonathan Bernstein claimed that Republican lawmakers who are rushing to the defense of Donald Trump have been painting themselves into a corner now that bombshell State Department texts have exposed the White House attempting to trade foreign aided for dirt on political opponents.

As Bernstein notes, Republicans with a few exceptions have been remaining silent on the unfolding Ukraine scandal, and those that are still jumping in front of the cameras are finding they have little to offer the way of explanations that stand up under scrutiny -- particularly with a daily dropping of new revelations.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: GOP senator confronted Trump about apparent Ukraine quid pro quo in Aug. 31 call

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told Sen. Ron Johnson earlier this year that he believed military assistance to Ukraine was directly tied to the country's willingness to launch investigations that were desired by President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Johnson claims that he then asked President Donald Trump if he had tied aid to the country with his desire to see it investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and the president denied the claim.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Giuliani blew off Ukraine offer of a generic anti-corruption statement while digging for Biden dirt: Volker

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

According to a new report from the New York Times, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani dismissed out of hand an offer from the government of Ukraine attacking corruption while he was making overtures for harmful information on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The report states that former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker addressed efforts made by the attorney representing President Donald Trump, adding that he interfered with negotiations as Ukraine officials were seeking the release of U.S. foreign aid.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image