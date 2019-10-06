Rick Perry’s role in Trump’s Ukraine extortion plot was greater than previously known: report

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry was more involved in President Donald Trump’s extortion plot to pressure Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden than previously known. The former Texas governor, according to Politico, may not have “explicitly called on Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter,” but he worked to pressure that embattled country’s leaders to root out corruption.
Perry also “played an active role in the Trump administration’s efforts to shape decisions by the newly elected government of President Volodymyr Zelensky,” and “pushed for Ukraine’s state-owned natural gas company Naftogaz to expand its board to include Americans.”
Two of those Perry sought to install on that board are “long-time energy executives based in Perry’s home state of Texas.”
Perry replaced Vice President Mike Pence, attending the inauguration of Ukraine President Zelensky, which sent a warning shot to the new president that he needed to play ball with the Trump administration in order to receive support. That support included $400 million in congressionally-approved military aid. Ukraine is fighting Russia, which illegally annexed Crimea, a portion of Ukraine.
He was labeled “was one of the administration’s ‘three amigos‘ on Ukrainian policy, along with Kurt Volker, the U.S. special representative for the Ukraine conflict, and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.”
The Energy Secretary reportedly will submit his resignation effective before year’s end.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.