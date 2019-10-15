RNC chairwoman raked over the coals for accusing others of nepotism — despite being Mitt Romney’s niece

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) thinks that the Democrats have a problem with nepotism.

Reacting to the recently aired ABC News interview with Hunter Biden, in which the former vice president’s son admitted that his family name had opened doors for him that might have otherwise been closed, McDaniel accused the Bidens of engaging in “obvious nepotism.”

“Hunter Biden got $50K a month from a Ukrainian energy company, despite having ZERO experience in energy,” she wrote. “His justification? That he was also on the board of Amtrak – more obvious nepotism. If that’s not the swamp, I don’t know what is!”

Let me get this straight… Hunter Biden got $50K a month from a Ukrainian energy company, despite having ZERO experience in energy. His justification? That he was also on the board of Amtrak – more obvious nepotism. If that’s not the swamp, I don’t know what is! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2019

Many of McDaniel’s followers responded by asking her if she’d today be the RNC chairwoman if she weren’t the niece of a current Republican senator and former Republican presidential nominee.

Other followers slammed her for overlooking the fact that President Donald Trump has given his own daughter, Ivanka Trump, a cushy job in the White House despite totally lacking any experience in government.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Isn't your name Romney? — ᒪᗩᗪY O'GᗩGᗩ (@holleyr) October 15, 2019

Now do Ivanka and Don Jr. — Byron Sebastian (@sebastian_byron) October 15, 2019

Ivanka and Jared made $82 MILLION last year.https://t.co/2qC3Wh2vtd — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) October 15, 2019

If you're going to worry about a Hunter, make it Duncan…your Congressman who is under all those indictments. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) October 15, 2019

Okay, Ronna Romney! 😂 — thisiscrazy (@stoptheride2020) October 15, 2019

Uncle Mitt says hello. — Mike 🇺🇸 One-Term Trump 🇺🇸 (@thedecider99) October 15, 2019