RNC chairwoman raked over the coals for accusing others of nepotism — despite being Mitt Romney’s niece

Published

1 min ago

on

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) thinks that the Democrats have a problem with nepotism.

Reacting to the recently aired ABC News interview with Hunter Biden, in which the former vice president’s son admitted that his family name had opened doors for him that might have otherwise been closed, McDaniel accused the Bidens of engaging in “obvious nepotism.”

“Hunter Biden got $50K a month from a Ukrainian energy company, despite having ZERO experience in energy,” she wrote. “His justification? That he was also on the board of Amtrak – more obvious nepotism. If that’s not the swamp, I don’t know what is!”

Many of McDaniel’s followers responded by asking her if she’d today be the RNC chairwoman if she weren’t the niece of a current Republican senator and former Republican presidential nominee.

Other followers slammed her for overlooking the fact that President Donald Trump has given his own daughter, Ivanka Trump, a cushy job in the White House despite totally lacking any experience in government.

Check out some of the reactions below.

