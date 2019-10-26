Roaming Russian eagles leave scientists broke
Russian scientists tracking migrating eagles were forced to start a crowdfunding campaign after their birds wandered into Iran and foreign text messages from their tracking devices depleted the project’s budget.
Scientists rang the alarm earlier this month when several endangered steppe eagles transmitting coordinates via Russian mobile numbers wandered into the roaming zone after spending the summer in an area without mobile coverage.
“These beasts were out of range in Kazakhstan all summer and now once they reached the super expensive Iran and Pakistan, they are spewing out hundreds of text messages with their locations,” wrote Igor Karyakin of the Russian Raptors Research and Conservation Network.
Scientists this week launched a campaign called “Top up the eagle’s mobile” to keep the research going with the public’s help after taking out a loan to pay for the text messages costing 49 rubles each ($0.77) instead of the usual price of 2 to 15 rubles.
“They really left us penniless, we had to take out a loan to feed the tracker device,” Karyakin wrote Friday. Bird lovers, however, have already contributed enough to last through the year.
“People are still sending money so there is hope we can keep the eagle sim cards running until they come back from their faraway journeys in early summer to Russia, where mobile connectivity is not so expensive,” he wrote.
Steppe eagles breed in southern Russia and Kazakhstan, and spend their winter in Africa and India.
They have experienced rapid decline due to the spread of farming land across their territory and are vulnerable to wind turbines, according to Bird Life International.
© 2019 AFP
Hilarious video shows Fox News’ freak-out at the Obamas’ NYC date night — long before it ignored Trump’s open graft
A report by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), updated on Friday, cites a long list of conflicts of interest on the part of President Donald Trump and his administration — for example, 387 visits to Trump-owned businesses and 67 events held at Trump-owned properties. Trump’s presidency has brought one scandal after another, making Barack Obama’s presidency seem so much calmer by comparison.
A new humorous video that the Daily Show has posted on Twitter show how Fox News — now virtually "state TV" for the Trump White House — reacted to a major “scandal” of the Obama era: President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama going to see a Broadway play in New York City.
Firefighters battle fierce wildfires across California
Wildfires raged across California on Friday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as over 1,000 firefighters tackled flames in the southern part of the state alone.
Tens of thousands of residents near Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, fled their homes as the so-called Tick Fire scorched over 4,000 acres (1,618 hectares) and was only ten percent contained by Friday evening.
The blaze forced the shutdown of all schools in the area as well as a major freeway, creating a traffic nightmare for commuters.
New evacuations in the area were ordered early Friday as the fire that began the day before continued to spread, driven by so-called Santa Ana winds gusting up to 65 miles (105 kilometers) per hour.
Breaking Banner
Who is Bill Taylor? I’ve known the guy who rocked Capitol Hill this week for 50 years
It was July of 1966, and we were at Camp Buckner undergoing military training during the summer between our freshman and sophomore years at West Point. I am sure it was hot. It was always hot at Camp Buckner that summer, hot and dusty out on the ranges where we did our training, or hot and muddy if it had been raining.
I saw some photographs of us at Camp Buckner when I attended our 50th class reunion at West Point this past May, and I have to say, we looked impossibly young. There were a few guys in the class a year or two older who had served as enlisted men in the Army before entering West Point, but the rest of us were 18 or 19 years old. We had made it through Plebe year, and now we were Yearlings, as sophomores at West Point were called. We had a whole year as cadets under our belts. We felt like we could do anything.