Russian court blocks major LGBT online groups
A Russian court has ruled that two popular LGBT networking groups be blocked for disseminating “anti-family values”, including a major group that has nearly 200,000 members.
The court in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday announced the decision against the groups on VK, a Russian platform similar to Facebook.
“An inspection showed they contain information available to the public, including children, which negates family values, propagates non-traditional sexual relations and promotes disrespectful attitudes towards parents,” the court statement said.
Russia in 2013 introduced a law against “gay propaganda”, which officially bans the “promotion of non-traditional lifestyles to minors” but in effect outlaws LGBT activism.
One of the groups mentioned in the court decision is called the Russian LGBT Community, which has more than 187,000 members.
The other group, LGBT Russia, is overseen by the NGO Russian LGBT Network, which told AFP the decision was a complete surprise.
“The court spends about five minutes blocking LGBT internet resources and the decisions have identical wording,” said the organization’s spokeswoman, Svetlana Zakharova.
“We don’t publish anything on our pages that needs to be marked ‘adults only’,” Zakharova said. “We talk about cases of discrimination and human rights violations and help anybody who needs it, including teenagers,” she said.
Zakharova said the NGO would appeal the ruling.
Homophobia is widespread in Russia where reports of rights violations and attacks on LGBT people are common, though there are gay scenes in major cities.
© 2019 AFP
Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University hires disgraced reporter who was fired for her racist rants
A disgraced former reporter who was fired for making racist remarks now has a new job, thanks to Liberty University, Slate reports.
In 2016, Emily Austen was fired from her job at Fox Sports after she appeared on a Barstool Sports broadcast where she made comments about "stingy" Jews and Chinese people always being the "smartest" ones in math class. Fast forward to this Wednesday when Liberty University, headed by evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr., announced that it will be adding Austen as an anchor on its Game On sports program.
Trump spouts off incomprehensible Obamacare joke before attacking John McCain
President Donald Trump on Thursday turned a taxpayer-funded event in Florida into a campaign rally in which he repeatedly attacked his political rivals and the news media.
At one point in the event, Trump leveled an attack on the Affordable Care Act, which he has so far failed to repeal and replace as he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.
"We eliminated Obamacare's horrible, horrible, very unfair, unpopular individual mandate," he said. "A total disaster. That was a big penalty. Where you paid a lot of money for the privilege of not having to pay a lot of money for the privilege of having no health care. You paid not to have healthcare. It was a penalty. How it ever held up in the Supreme Court I don’t know but it did and we just got rid of it. We did it the old-fashioned way. We vastly expanded options including short-term plans and health reimbursement agents — arrangements which are incredible. Many of these are up to 60% less expensive than Obamacare."
Trump proposes government-run media as his anti-socialism speech devolves into an angry rant about CNN
President Donald Trump suggested on Thursday that CNN’s international operation should be replaced with a government-run news outlet.
At a rally in Florida that was supposed to be about “protecting Medicare from socialist destruction,” Trump lashed out at what he called “corrupt CNN.”
"Some idiot on CNN said, 'You can't win without CNN,'" Trump said, pantomiming an imaginary news anchor. "I guess we showed them. I guess we showed them," he repeated.
He went on to describe CNN as irrelevant, before complimenting Radio Free Europe and Voice of America -- state-run news outlets that broadcast American propaganda. "They did that to build up our country," he added.