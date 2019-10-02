Schiff warns Pompeo: Encouraging witnesses not to testify ‘will be considered evidence of obstruction’
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned Secretary of Secretary Mike Pompeo about discouraging officials from cooperating with the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
“We are deeply concerned about Secretary Pompeo’s effort now to potentially interfere with witnesses whose testimony is needed before our committee, many of whom are mentioned in the whistleblower complaint,” Schiff said at a press conference on Wednesday.
“And we want to make it abundantly clear that any effort by the secretary, by the president or anyone else to interfere with the Congress’ ability to call before it relevant witnesses will be considered as evidence of obstruction of the lawful functions of Congress,” he continued.
“And more than that, we’ll allow an adverse inference to be drawn as to the underlying facts,” Schiff said.
The chairman later added: “We’re not fooling around now.”
Schiff also accused Trump of a “blatant” attempt to intimidate the whistleblower who outed his call with the president of Ukraine.
“No attack on the whistleblower of anybody else is going to change the underlying facts,” he explained.
‘The tide is going to change’: Botham Jean Attorney says guilty verdict is signal to cops who kill black people
The family attorney for a black man who was mistakenly shot to death by his police officer neighbor praised a guilty verdict in the case.
On Tuesday, 31-year-old Amber Guyger -- a former Dallas police officer -- was found guilty of murdering Jean when she entered the wrong apartment on September 6, 2018.
Family attorneys Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump spoke after the verdict was read.
Merritt thanked the jury "for taking the time, hearing the evidence and getting it right."
"This is a huge victory, not only for the family of Jean, but as his mother told me a little while ago, this is a victory for black people in America," he said. "It's a signal that the tide is going to change here. Police officers are going to be held accountable for their actions."
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears to fall asleep during Trump’s low energy UN speech
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was said to fall asleep while President Donald Trump delivered his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
As the president droned on Iran, video panned to Ross, who appeared to be sleeping, according some watchers on Twitter.
To the surprise of no one, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is asleep during Trump's UN speech.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/Wbo4Tvxn0s
Watch judge’s priceless reaction when she learns DA jeopardized case against cop who killed black neighbor
Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp went above and beyond the call of duty on Monday after the district attorney jeopardized the murder trial of a former police officer accused of killing her black neighbor.
At a hearing on Monday, defense attorneys for Amber Guyger argued that her web searches and cell phone records should not be brought into her murder trial for the death of Botham Jean. Guyger shot Jean to death on Sept. 6, 2018 after allegedly entering his apartment instead of hers.