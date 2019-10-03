Scotch whisky fears bad hangover from US tariffs
The Scotch whisky industry said Thursday it would be hit hard by a proposed 25-percent tariff on imports to the United States.
Washington has been given the go-ahead by the World Trade Organization to retaliate with trade tariffs on the European Union over state subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus.
Single malt Scotch and liqueurs from Britain are being lined up for a 25-percent tariff on imports from October 18.
“Despite the fact that this dispute is about aircraft subsidies, our sector has been hit hard, with single malt scotch whisky representing over half of the total value of UK products on the US government tariff list,” amounting to more than $460 million (420 million euros)
“The tariff will undoubtedly damage the Scotch whisky sector. The US is our largest and most valuable single market, and over £1 billion ($1.25 billion, 1.12 billion euros) of Scotch whisky was exported there last year.”
Other goods set to be hit by the total $7.5-billion of import tariffs include cheeses and French wine.
Among other British items, “Made in England” suits, cashmere sweaters and pyjamas face being hit.
Paul Krugman nails why GOPers won’t turn on Trump — and it’s not over fear of the president’s wrath
In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman mocked Republicans who have painted themselves into a corner with their slavish devotion to Donald Trump and now, in the face of real crimes that could lead to impeachment, refuse to condemn him for fear it will make them look like they have aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democrats.
Leading off with, "So all the pundits who warned that Dems were making a terrible mistake are engaged in some serious soul-searching, right? Hahahaha," the Nobel Prize-winning economist dug into what is holding them back -- then coined a term to explain their reluctance.
GOP minority leader calls for delay on Trump impeachment until Pelosi agrees to give White House more control over process
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) asked for a pause to the impeachment inquiry until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) agrees to map out Democratic strategy and give Republicans more control over the process.
The California Republican sent a letter Thursday to Pelosi demanding public answers to 10 questions that appear intended to give the GOP minority and the White House more power over the inquiry.
"I’ve written to Speaker Pelosi to halt the impeachment inquiry until we can receive public answers to the following questions," McCarthy tweeted. "Given the enormity of the question at hand—impeaching a duly elected president—the American public deserves fairness and transparency."
California Dem cracks up C-SPAN host: Why are angry GOP callers on the East coast ‘not at work?’
A caller from California noted to C-SPAN on Thursday that many Republican callers on the East coast do not seem to have jobs.
At the close of Thursday's Washington Journal program, C-SPAN host Bill Scanlan spoke to a Democratic caller named Ray from Napa Valley, California.
Ray began by defending House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
"It wouldn't matter who they picked," Ray said. "The GOP -- the Grand Old Party, that's what I like to call them because they are the old party. You know, they're the dividers. My friends that are Republicans, they're the one that are being divided."