‘Self-centered ego’: John Brennan unleashes on Trump for taking credit for military successes with ISIS
Former CIA Director John Brennan joined with MSNBC host Chris Jansing in expressing outrage over President Donald Trump proclaiming he captured ISIS.
Jansing cited reports saying the president attacked former Defense Secretary James Mattis and said, “I captured ISIS.”
“No reported mention of service members,” Jansing said about Trump’s rant. “I cannot remember a president who did not give credit to the men and women who fought, who bled, who risked their lives and in too many cases always, gave their lives, made the ultimate sacrifice, and then he exits risking the resurgence of ISIS. What does it say to the men and women of the military who have committed their professional lives to this — to keeping America safe?”
Brennan said that throughout Trump’s presidency he’s sent signals to the military and intelligence community, law enforcement and the diplomatic corps, that he “doesn’t care about what they do or what they think.” Not only will he make the decisions, Brennan said, “he’s the one that’s going to take credit for all of these things.”
“So, I think it must be very, very dispiriting, not just to those professionals out there, whether it be military or civilians, but also to the families of these individuals, the ones who sacrifice so much so that their loved ones can, in fact, keep us safe by being deployed so far away from home,” he continued.
Brennan then noted that it’s another example of the president putting himself first before the American people.
“This shows the callousness and the self-centered ego of Donald Trump, who does not respect nor give credit and express appreciation for the tremendous work that’s being done out there,” said Brennan. “I still find it incredulous that people either believe what Donald Trump says or are willing to ignore what he says, especially the Republicans in Congress who have yet to find I think their bearing in terms of dealing with Donald Trump.”
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain wallop Trump’s ‘sexist’ outburst at Pelosi: ‘Grow a pair, man!’
"The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain ganged up on President Donald Trump for horrifically botching the military operation in Syria, and then throwing a tantrum when Republicans rebuked him.
Trump has enjoyed nearly slavish devotion from his congressional GOP allies, but House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi said the president had a "meltdown" during a White House meeting after the House voted to condemn his military withdrawal and abandonment of the Kurds.
"His problem right now too is that social media, everyone can see the atrocities that are happening right now in Syria with the Kurds," McCain said. "It's all over social media, and I have been apoplectic for a week and a half now, and everything we said was going to happen is happening. Our allies are being slaughtered."
‘Serious lack of discernment’: Evangelical leaders slammed for promoting book by Trump-loving ‘charlatan’
Paula White, the former pastor of New Destiny Christian Center-turned spiritual adviser to President Trump, has a new book out titled, Something Greater: Finding Triumph Over Trials. While some prominent evangelicals are helping her promote the book, there's a separate contingent of preachers and religious leaders who think White is a charlatan, and they're making their thoughts known.
According to some, White is a proponent of the "Prosperity Gospel," which contends that if one consistently donates to churches and religious causes, they'll be rewarded by God with an abundance of material wealth. The Prosperity Gospel has caused a rift within religious communities, and evangelical leaders who've endorsed White's book are getting some pushback, as The Christian Post points out.
Bromance between ‘frantic’ Lindsey Graham and ‘annoyed’ Donald Trump collapses as the Kurds get slaughtered: CNN
The growing rift between Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was documented on CNN on Thursday morning with contributor Dana Bash explaining that a "frantic" Graham is now at loggerheads with an equally "annoyed" president.
Sharing a montage of clips showing Trump and Graham taking shots at each other over the Syria debacle that has resulted in one of Trump's biggest defenders quickly flipping to being one of his harshest critics, Bash explained, "Listening to that, it's hard to believe that Graham is one of Trump's most loyal allies."
With Graham on record stating, "It's not about me and him, it's about the country," Bash begged to differ.