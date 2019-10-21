Senate Republicans are ‘frustrated’ that Mulvaney has ruined everything: CNN reporter
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” reporter Phil Mattingly noted that there is tremendous “frustration” among Senate Republicans over President Donald Trump’s acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, for acknowledging a quid pro quo and throwing a wrench in the president’s defense against impeachment efforts.
“The Republicans we’re talking to tonight are not nearly in the same place that Mitt Romney is on most things, but on Mick Mulvaney, there is an agreement and broad frustration,” said Mattingly. “Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) saying he believed if you ask Mick Mulvaney, he would acknowledge it wasn’t his best performance over the last couple of interviews. Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the number two ranked Republican said it is, ‘a rough patch for Mick Mulvaney.'”
“You’re seeing frustration about how the White House has addressed the allegations,” continued Mattingly. “How the White House has addressed what House Democrats are investigating up to this point. What you’re not seeing is a major break of Senate Republicans. And certainly no break from House Republicans as well. I asked Sen. Romney, did he believe his comments were channeling what his colleagues didn’t have the ability to say publicly and thinking behind the scenes, and he acknowledged he didn’t think so. At least not at this point. And he made clear if there is impeachment and if it gets to the United States Senate, they will be jurors and because of that, most people right now are taking it day by day and holding their fire.”
Watch below:
