‘Serious and urgent’: New whistleblower says political appointee attempted to interfere with IRS audit of Trump or Pence taxes

A new whistleblower has filed a complaint alleging a Trump-appointee attempted to interfere with the IRS tax audit of President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

The Washington Post reports the whistleblower, whose name is unknown, says they were “told at least one Treasury Department political appointee attempted to improperly interfere with the annual audit.”

Trump administration officials have already dismissed the complaint, claiming it is without substance.

The Post notes that the IRS’s process for auditing the taxes of the President and Vice President “is supposed to be walled off from political appointees and interference.”

Democrats have flagged the whistleblower complaint for a federal judge.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) received the complaint in July. Saying it raises raises “serious and urgent concerns” he has characterized it as containing credible evidence of “potential ‘inappropriate efforts to influence’ the audit program.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.