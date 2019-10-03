‘Serious and urgent’: New whistleblower says political appointee attempted to interfere with IRS audit of Trump or Pence taxes
A new whistleblower has filed a complaint alleging a Trump-appointee attempted to interfere with the IRS tax audit of President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.
The Washington Post reports the whistleblower, whose name is unknown, says they were “told at least one Treasury Department political appointee attempted to improperly interfere with the annual audit.”
Trump administration officials have already dismissed the complaint, claiming it is without substance.
The Post notes that the IRS’s process for auditing the taxes of the President and Vice President “is supposed to be walled off from political appointees and interference.”
Democrats have flagged the whistleblower complaint for a federal judge.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) received the complaint in July. Saying it raises raises “serious and urgent concerns” he has characterized it as containing credible evidence of “potential ‘inappropriate efforts to influence’ the audit program.”
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara expressed shock at the latest report that President Donald Trump recalled Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani complained she wasn't helping him dig up international dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I have 45 seconds to digest the information?" said Bharara. "I don't know if all of it is true. I haven't been able to read the whole article. But I have to tell you, it's kind of jaw-dropping. This has been a week of jaw-dropping moments, and it's part of the pattern, isn't it? The president of the United States has been on a rampage to try to do one thing, and that is to discredit — of all the 330-some-odd million people in the country, of all the crime that ostensibly happens in this country and around the world, corruption and otherwise — he has singled out one human being by the name of Joe Biden. Who is Joe Biden? He happens to be the person who is leading in the polls to be his challenger in the general election in 2020."
On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump recalled Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani complained that she wasn't helping him advance his conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings in the region.
According to the report, Giuliani "reminded the president of complaints percolating among Trump supporters that she had displayed an anti-Trump bias in private conversations. In Mr. Giuliani’s view, she also had been an obstacle to efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter."
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul scoffed at the Vice President Mike Pence's denials that he knew nothing about President Donald Trump's apparent plot to extort the Ukrainian government in to digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
"What are the chances that the vice president didn't read the notes from the call with the world leader he was flying to meet?" asked anchor Nicolle Wallace.
"Well, I just want to be clear ... I don’t know the facts. But let me speculate," said McFaul. "I used to work at the White House. I used to be on these calls. I used to travel with Vice President Biden when he went to meet leaders, including the Ukrainian leader one time."