‘Serious lack of discernment’: Evangelical leaders slammed for promoting book by Trump-loving ‘charlatan’
Paula White, the former pastor of New Destiny Christian Center-turned spiritual adviser to President Trump, has a new book out titled, Something Greater: Finding Triumph Over Trials. While some prominent evangelicals are helping her promote the book, there’s a separate contingent of preachers and religious leaders who think White is a charlatan, and they’re making their thoughts known.
According to some, White is a proponent of the “Prosperity Gospel,” which contends that if one consistently donates to churches and religious causes, they’ll be rewarded by God with an abundance of material wealth. The Prosperity Gospel has caused a rift within religious communities, and evangelical leaders who’ve endorsed White’s book are getting some pushback, as The Christian Post points out.
Megachurch pastor and Trump foot soldier, Robert Jeffress, tweeted out a plug for White’s book this Monday. Among the replies was evangelist Justin Peters, who called on Jeffress to “immediately disassociate with Paula White.”
“A lack of discernment of this magnitude is a very, very serious issue for a pastor,” Peters wrote. “She is both unqualified and disqualified on every imaginable level to be in any kind of ministry. This is serious.”
Franklin Graham, son of the legendary evangelist Billy Graham, also tweeted to his 2 million followers and encouraged them to “check out” White’s book. But the pushback within his mentions prompted him to ultimately delete the tweet.
White denies being a proponent of the Prosperity Gospel. Speaking to The Christian Post in 2016, she said that the accusations are untrue, but she does “believe that all good things come from God, and I also believe that God teaches us so much through our suffering.”
“I have been accused of so many things that are untrue,” she said. “Some of those accusations persist despite their being entirely false, but I’ll just continue preaching the Gospel.”
Breaking Banner
Bromance between ‘frantic’ Lindsey Graham and ‘annoyed’ Donald Trump collapses as the Kurds get slaughtered: CNN
The growing rift between Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was documented on CNN on Thursday morning with contributor Dana Bash explaining that a "frantic" Graham is now at loggerheads with an equally "annoyed" president.
Sharing a montage of clips showing Trump and Graham taking shots at each other over the Syria debacle that has resulted in one of Trump's biggest defenders quickly flipping to being one of his harshest critics, Bash explained, "Listening to that, it's hard to believe that Graham is one of Trump's most loyal allies."
With Graham on record stating, "It's not about me and him, it's about the country," Bash begged to differ.
Commentary
Vladimir Putin must be laughing out loud at the bungling Donald Trump’s crazy mess in Syria: Pulitzer-prize winning reporter
Vladimir Putin must be smiling – even laughing out loud -- at the bungling Donald Trump’s crazy mess in Syria.
Putin is the clear winner in Trump’s blood-soaked disaster. By tweeting without telling the generals his signal for Turkey to invade Syria, Trump forced American troops to flee half-eaten meals so they could escape alive. His inept (to be kind) actions then required our Air Force to bomb America’s weapons storage base in Northern Syria.
CNN
‘It just didn’t add up’: Pelosi says Trump’s meltdown was triggered by simple logic
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday said that a "meltdown" on the part of President Donald Trump came after she questioned the logic of his military leadership.
At her weekly press conference, Pelosi explained the details of a meeting on Syria that took place at the White House on Wednesday.
"I also pointed out to the president I had concerns that all roads seemed to lead to Putin," the Speaker recalled. "The Russians have been trying to get a hold in the Middle East unsuccessfully and now the president has given them an opportunity with the Kurds reaching out to them for support in Syria."