‘Serious lack of discernment’: Evangelical leaders slammed for promoting book by Trump-loving ‘charlatan’

Paula White, the former pastor of New Destiny Christian Center-turned spiritual adviser to President Trump, has a new book out titled, Something Greater: Finding Triumph Over Trials. While some prominent evangelicals are helping her promote the book, there’s a separate contingent of preachers and religious leaders who think White is a charlatan, and they’re making their thoughts known.

According to some, White is a proponent of the “Prosperity Gospel,” which contends that if one consistently donates to churches and religious causes, they’ll be rewarded by God with an abundance of material wealth. The Prosperity Gospel has caused a rift within religious communities, and evangelical leaders who’ve endorsed White’s book are getting some pushback, as The Christian Post points out.

Megachurch pastor and Trump foot soldier, Robert Jeffress, tweeted out a plug for White’s book this Monday. Among the replies was evangelist Justin Peters, who called on Jeffress to “immediately disassociate with Paula White.”

“A lack of discernment of this magnitude is a very, very serious issue for a pastor,” Peters wrote. “She is both unqualified and disqualified on every imaginable level to be in any kind of ministry. This is serious.”

Franklin Graham, son of the legendary evangelist Billy Graham, also tweeted to his 2 million followers and encouraged them to “check out” White’s book. But the pushback within his mentions prompted him to ultimately delete the tweet.

White denies being a proponent of the Prosperity Gospel. Speaking to The Christian Post in 2016, she said that the accusations are untrue, but she does “believe that all good things come from God, and I also believe that God teaches us so much through our suffering.”

“I have been accused of so many things that are untrue,” she said. “Some of those accusations persist despite their being entirely false, but I’ll just continue preaching the Gospel.”