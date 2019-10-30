Seth Meyers: ‘It turns out Donald Trump’s mouth was the smoking gun this whole time’
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers tried to help President Donald Trump out a little during his “closer look,” segment of his Wednesday show.
After watching multiple clips of the president ranting about how “perfect” his call with Ukraine was that started the Ukraine scandal, Meyers explained why promoting himself so much makes him look worse.
“When you over-compensate like that it only makes you seem guiltier,” Meyers explained.
While the president is choosing to focus much of his attention on attacking the whistleblower, the reality is that his own partial transcript proves his guilt. According to the summary, Trump said the phrase, “I’d like you to do us a favor, though,” which fully confirms the extortion the president was proposing.
“Remember during the Russia investigation when everyone wondered if there would be a smoking gun? Well, it turns out that the smoking gun was Donald Trump’s mouth the whole time,” Meyers said.
The host explained that typically when someone was innocent of a crime they’d proclaim, “I didn’t do it!” Where Trump would deny a bank robbery by calling it a “perfect transaction.”
Watch Meyers clip below:
John Yoo withers under questioning from CNN’s Cuomo — and admits Trump tried to extort Ukraine for Biden dirt
After facing uproar for insinuating on Fox News that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman might be a double agent for Ukraine, former Bush Administration lawyer John Yoo appeared to walk all of it back under questioning from CNN's Chris Cuomo — and admitted that the transcript of President Donald Trump's Ukraine call shows he tried to extort Biden dirt out of their leadership.
"I wasn't questioning Lt. Col. Vindman's patriotism," said Yoo. "I have a lot of respect for people who wear the uniform. It seemed to me the Ukrainians were engaging in espionage and I really regret the choice of words, but I was thinking about Ukrainians engaging in espionage, not Lt. Vindman."
