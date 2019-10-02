Seth Meyers: Trump’s presser was like ‘a rabid groundhog popped out to predict 6 more weeks of word vomit’
While Fox News is spinning the claim that impeaching President Donald Trump takes away from governing, comedian Seth Meyers noted that Trump was more occupied with figuring out how many snakes or gators he could stick in a moat on the U.S.-Mexico border.
“This is how insane this is: his aides had to go out and get a cost estimate for this plan,” Meyers said during his Wednesday show. “How do you even do that? Walk over to the reptile section of the PetSmart with a map of the border and be like, ‘I don’t know. Can I get a billion snakes?’ Now, I don’t want you to worry that this snake-filled moat thing is occupying too much of the president’s time, because he has moved on to other topics. For example: President Caligula over here is also arguing that impeaching him would cause a civil war.”
Meyers showed clips of Trump’s recent rant that Democrats were trying to stage a coup d’état, which doesn’t exactly make sense because the impeachment rules are outlined in the Constitution.
The true question on many minds in America is how the president is holding up, Meyers joked.
“Judging from the press conference he had in the Oval Office today, I’d say he’s handling it pretty well,” Meyers said before showing Trump ranting against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). In the lower right-hand corner of the screen, the more Trump ranted the more the Dow Jones stock numbers fell.
The final quote Meyers played was that something “happened in 2016 is a disgrace to this country.”
“Well, that I agree with,” Meyers said. “I mean, some crazy guy lost the popular vote and fell ass-backward in the presidency and now the news has to run chyrons with the words, and this is real, ‘Trump denies wanting snakes, gators, spikes on border.’ I cannot express to you enough how deeply off the rails Trump’s performance was today.”
He showed a photo taken from the press event with the president red-faced and screaming.
“Look at that, he looks like a rabid groundhog that just popped out of his hole and predicted six more weeks of word vomit,” Meyers joked.
Eric Trump says if the stock market craters it will be because Democrats ‘shouldn’t have pushed impeachment’
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were all on Fox News Wednesday after a disastrous day of public relations at the hands of the president of the United States.
While President Donald Trump has been bragging about his "stock market" and the gains he's been able to make since being in office, if the market tanks, it's the fault of someone else.
The younger Trump made the same argument to Laura Ingraham on Fox News after perpetuating the conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's son.
"But if the market starts cratering, who gets the blame on this?" asked Ingraham.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo perfectly explains why Trump refused to answer Ukraine question at press conference
CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon had a fascinating exchange at the 10 p.m. handoff. The two colleagues and friends typically joke around, but Wednesday that launched into a conversation about the troubling way the president behaved during the press conference with the president of Finland.
"So, this is what the president needs right now," Lemon began. No one spoke and Cuomo looked around.
"The sound of silence?" Cuomo asked.
"Yes!" Lemon exclaimed. "To just sit in a room and just be quiet."
"He's running in circles," Lemon continued. "Let's put it this way: he's mind is running, and running, and running and going. He's spinning and spinning and spinning and spinning, and he doesn't know what to do. And, I think, if he just sat and used his quiet for just a couple moments every day, he might have some sort of epiphany or at least some sort of clarity about what he should do and where he should go from here because I don't think he realizes the gravity of what he is facing. And he keeps spinning himself in, digging himself in deeper and deeper and deeper."
‘Rudy is admitting to manufacturing White House’ documents: columnist explains Giuliani may be admitting to another crime
Rudy Giuliani may have admitted to yet another crime. According to Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, the packet of documents the former New York City mayor crafted and handed over to the State Department falsified that they were official White House documents.
"Rudy admits to CNN he passed the packet of Ukraine conspiracy theories and attacks on a U.S. ambassador to Pompeo," Rogin tweeted Wednesday.