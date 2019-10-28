‘Shiny furry object alert’: Trump administration ridiculed for releasing Baghdadi raid dog picture

President Donald Trump released a photo of the K-9 who was wounded in the raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The commander-in-chief did not declassify the name of the dog.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

Trump pinned the tweet to the top of his Twitter account, which has 66.3 million followers.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the tweet:

shiny furry object alert! https://t.co/PXwIxAmkuo — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 28, 2019

Multiple Defense Department sources have told me the dog’s name is Conan. https://t.co/efDmAsCbXb — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) October 28, 2019

Hearing from Defense Department sources that Conan, the dog wounded from the special operations #Syria raid which resulted in the death of #Baghdadi is named after @ConanOBrien the comedian versus the barbarian. https://t.co/0t8GymvCYB — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) October 28, 2019

I hope this heroic dog recovers. I did flinch at President Trump's repeated assertions that Baghdadi "died like a dog." To me, "died like a dog" suggests the end of a noble and selfless life: I think of Katie, a kuvasz and queen of dogs, who died as beautifully as she lived. https://t.co/RdEzQo4fkS — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 28, 2019

It would appear the Secret Very Good Boy involved in the Baghdadi raid is actually a Secret Very Good Girl. https://t.co/TTKZGbCgsR — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) October 28, 2019

Who will write the first think piece about what it means that everyone assumed the dog was male? — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) October 28, 2019

A U.S. defense official tells @barbarastarrcnn the dog suffered injuries from an electrocution and is recovering. https://t.co/Cka2eiU0oq — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 28, 2019

Sort of amazing that the President can tweet highly classified satellite imagery of an Iranian launch site, but he keeps the dog's (K-9's) name a state secret. https://t.co/z8LegYW4w4 — Ned Price (@nedprice) October 28, 2019

Trump has repeatedly used the word dog as an insult–"died like a dog." So who wrote this tweet for him? https://t.co/0BZqBDgxpE — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) October 28, 2019

we live in a dream https://t.co/r5dzgDXqRh — seriously stanning the Gravemind in 2019 (@alexqarbuckle) October 28, 2019

quite literally possibly Donald Trump's best-ever tweet. exceedingly good doggo. https://t.co/oij9nP28Ew — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) October 28, 2019

sober as a Methodist at 4:12PM on a Monday yet somehow I've suddenly never felt more stoned in my life https://t.co/t8RYFdejeB — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) October 28, 2019

Finally found someone who will be genuinely excited about being served a Big Mac at the White House. https://t.co/XRaAgkVriM — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) October 28, 2019

CLASSIE! (full name: "Classified") (I'm joking, of course, but lookit the doggo!) https://t.co/u0k8roXnBX — Oblivier Knox (@OKnox) October 28, 2019