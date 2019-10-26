‘Shocking abuse of power’: Jim Comey says Congress ‘has no choice but to pursue an impeachment inquiry’

Former FBI Director James Comey said there was “no choice” but impeachment during an interview at Politicon with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“The House has no choice but to pursue an impeachment inquiry. All I know about the facts are coming from news accounts,” Comey said.

“If the news accounts are accurate, the president engaged in a shocking abuse of power, and if the facts are accurate, I don’t know how a member of Congress could bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution without pursuing this,” he said.

