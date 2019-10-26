Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Shocking abuse of power’: Jim Comey says Congress ‘has no choice but to pursue an impeachment inquiry’

Published

47 mins ago

on

Former FBI Director James Comey said there was “no choice” but impeachment during an interview at Politicon with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“The House has no choice but to pursue an impeachment inquiry. All I know about the facts are coming from news accounts,” Comey said.

“If the news accounts are accurate, the president engaged in a shocking abuse of power, and if the facts are accurate, I don’t know how a member of Congress could bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution without pursuing this,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Press secretary refuses to name which Republicans dislike Trump: It would take ‘way too much’ time

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

The White House press secretary went on Fox News on Saturday to bash members of the Republican Party as "scum" -- but refused to name names.

Stephanie Grisham was interviewed by Fox News personality Jessie Watters on Saturday.

The host asked about a tweet sent by Trump on Wednesday.

"The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum!" Trump tweeted.

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Shocking abuse of power’: Jim Comey says Congress ‘has no choice but to pursue an impeachment inquiry’

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

Former FBI Director James Comey said there was "no choice" but impeachment during an interview at Politicon with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

"The House has no choice but to pursue an impeachment inquiry. All I know about the facts are coming from news accounts," Comey said.

"If the news accounts are accurate, the president engaged in a shocking abuse of power, and if the facts are accurate, I don’t know how a member of Congress could bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution without pursuing this," he said.

Watch:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Pure North Korea fluffery’: White House press secretary labeled a ‘sycophant’ after calling Trump a ‘genius’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

The White House on Saturday lashed out at former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Kelly made news with two harsh criticisms of Trump.

"I said, whatever you do — and we were still in the process of trying to find someone to take my place — I said whatever you do, don't hire a 'yes man,' someone who won't tell you the truth — don't do that," Kelly said. "Because if you do, I believe you will be impeached."

The retired four-star general also blasted Trump's "catastrophically bad idea" of abandoning America's Kurdish allies in Syria.

The White House quickly lashed out at the former Secretary of Homeland Security.

Continue Reading
 
 