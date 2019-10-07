Socialists win in Portugal in rebuke to far-right populism
Socialists emerged victorious from Sunday’s elections in Portugal in another sign that right-wing populism in Europe may be losing steam.
The Socialist Party, to which Prime Minister António Costa belongs, still fell short of winning an absolute majority.
Politico reported:
The Socialists won 36.6 percent of the vote with over 99 percent of stations reporting, followed by the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD) on 27.9 percent, its worst result since 1983.
With the smaller conservative CDS-People’s Party (CDS-PP) getting just 4.2 percent, the night was a serious reversal for Portugal’s mainstream right.
On the left, the old-school Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) saw its support drop to a historic low of 6.5 percent and the Left Bloc, a media-savvy, urban-based party, confirmed its position as Portugal’s third party, falling slightly to 9.7 percent.
The Iberian nation, noted Deutsche Welle, is “one of the few European countries where right-wing populists remain insignificant.”
Voting information outlet Europe Elects broke down the figures:
Portugal, plurality of vote per electoral district.
Centre-left PS (S&D) was the most voted party in 15 out of the 20 national electoral districts, an increase of 8 compared to the 2015 parliamentary election. pic.twitter.com/A2NQALQN1v
— Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) October 7, 2019
Portugal, 99% of parishes counted:
Confirmed Seats: 226/230
PS-S&D: 106 (+21)
PSD-EPP: 77 (-12)
BE-LEFT: 19
CDU-LEFT|G/EFA: 12 (-5)
CDS/PP-EPP: 5 (-13)
PAN-G/EFA: 4 (+3)
CH-ECR: 1 (+1)
IL-RE: 1 (+1)
LIVRE-G/EFA: 1 (+1)
unclear: 4
+/- vs. current distribution#Legislativas2019
— Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) October 6, 2019
The results mean that Costa now “needs to negotiate a new deal with one or both of his far-left allies in the previous legislature,” as Reuters noted.
Guardian columnist Owen Jones, in a tweet, suggested that voters were likely happy with the leftward shift the Social Party made in that previous legislature:
In 2015, Portugal’s Socialists won a mediocre result, and only formed a government with the support of left parties, on condition the Socialists shift to the left.
The result? A very popular government, and an election in which the left won a majority of votes. A lesson, there. https://t.co/GPh8BAnOv5
— Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 6, 2019
Ricardo Ferreira Reis, polling center director at Lisbon’s Católica University, made a similar observation. “This result,” he told RTP television, “can be seen as a vote for a government led by the Socialist Party with parliamentary support or in coalition with other forces on the left.”
European Council president Donald Tusk congratulated Costa on the win, saying his “electoral success comes at a challenging time for Europe and the world.”
“European unity is more needed now than ever,” Tusk continued, “and I trust that your government will continue playing a constructive role in the most relevant themes such as the climate emergency, trade conflicts, our multi-year budget, migration, the completion of the Economic and Monetary Union as well as Brexit.”
Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds in Syria finally has a growing chorus of Republicans daring to criticize him
In the wake of President Trump's decision to withdraw 100 to 150 U.S. troops from northeast Syria, a growing chorus of Republicans are voicing their displeasure with the move, which essentially gives Turkey a green light to launch an offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in the region.
As Axios points out, among the most notable conservative voices decrying Trump's decision are Senators Mitt Romney (UT), Marco Rubio (FL), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), and one of Trump's most consistent supporters, Lindsey Graham (SC).
Onlookers stunned as ‘utterly demented’ Trump rants about his ‘unmatched wisdom’ in abandoning the Kurds
President Donald Trump is citing his “great and unmatched wisdom” to defend what even his closest supporters and allies are calling his irresponsible decision to pull out of Northern Syria, opening up the region to Turkey which will wipe out America’s allies in the fight against ISIS. He also just threatened Turkey, a NATO ally, saying he will “totally destroy and obliterate” their economy if they do anything he considers “to be off limits.”
Many say Trump just paved to road to genocide of the Kurds.
Still others, like his former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, say Trump leaving the Kurds “to die” is a “big mistake.”
CNN
Republicans have ‘Trump exhaustion’ and are waiting for polls to shift before tossing him overboard: CNN’s Gangel
CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel revealed on Monday that many congressional Republicans are privately sick to death of President Donald Trump's antics and are waiting to see if his poll numbers get worse so they can toss him overboard.
During an interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan, Gangel explained that many in the GOP are fed up with having to defend the president's indefensible actions such as his call on the Chinese government to launch investigations into his political opponents.
"There's also, from what they told me over the weekend, from Republicans in both the House and Senate, Trump exhaustion," she said. "Many of them don't consider him a true Republican. They are worried about the economy. One said, 'It's not like we're defending Ronald Reagan.'"