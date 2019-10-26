Quantcast
‘Something very big has just happened’: Donald Trump

14 mins ago

President Donald Trump announced big news on Saturday evening — but did not give any details.

“Something very big has just happened!” Trump announced at 9:23 east coast time.

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro referred to it as a tease.


