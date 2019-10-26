‘Something very big has just happened’: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced big news on Saturday evening — but did not give any details.

“Something very big has just happened!” Trump announced at 9:23 east coast time.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

The internet quickly wondered if we were in a new war, or if aliens had been discovered.

Here are some of the theories offered:

The fact that this could be literally ANYTHING is a sign of just how insane this whole presidency is. https://t.co/LbXFdPU2Mq — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

gonna announce he got Bin Laden https://t.co/2QsSEnUVoS — Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) October 27, 2019

Maybe he found out who the whistleblower is and droned him https://t.co/382W10UPks — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you golf a perfect game or achieve world peace, I'm dying to know. https://t.co/dXwe8ViRwf — LibertarianRedhead (@LibertarianRed1) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

When my four year old finishes a shit https://t.co/5qJLuT7Hl7 — American Propagandist (@ArmyStrang) October 27, 2019

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Are you referring to this breaking @WSJ article that Ambassador Sondland confirmed a quid pro quo?https://t.co/LXwSMCFVbt https://t.co/MdZyQiXgDc — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Seriously. Stop tweeting on the toilet https://t.co/tfDLurgkPF — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) October 27, 2019

Shit. Did he just push the wrong button? https://t.co/TCArTXuBiA — Craig Newman (@craignewman) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

People are saying that this Trump tweet is vague, but actually, we can tell that it has nothing to do with Trump's hands. https://t.co/wnAQ5H4bpQ — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 27, 2019

Imagine what would have happened to the stock market if he tweeted this out during trading hours. https://t.co/R5L5XEIoYh — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Either a nuke has gone off somewhere or tonight’s episode of Judge Jeanine is especially Trumpy https://t.co/382W10UPks — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 27, 2019

Before you get your hopes up and start to think we found life on Mars or something, just know that Judge Jeanine's show is on Fox Business right now, and that's his favorite TV show. https://t.co/PPFiGVxp5o — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The only thing we can rule out is an erection. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 27, 2019

McRib is going to be year round???? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Super cool for the president of the United States to play these kinds of games. Are we talking aliens or a hemorrhoid busted open while you were tweeting on the toilet? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 27, 2019

You just realized that your entire life has been a lie. That your hands are really small, your brain isn't very good, you don't have the best words, and that nobody in your circle likes you. So you've decided to leave planet Earth and start a colony on Mars. Congrats.🙄 — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

in your diaper — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

DID THE BIG BOY GO BOOMBOOM IN THE POTTY — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 27, 2019

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro referred to it as a tease.