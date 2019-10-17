Sondland may have refused to be ‘the fall guy’ — but he’s still complicit: CNN security analyst

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” CNN security analyst and Lawfare editor Susan Hennessey pointed out that even though EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland turned against President Donald Trump in testimony, it should not be forgotten he was a willing participant in much of the Ukraine scheme.

“In his opening statement today, Sondland wrote he was ‘disappointed by the president’s direction that we involve Mr. Giuliani in the Ukraine policy,'” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “In his actions, though, did Ambassador Sondland actually advance Giuliani’s goals here?”

“Yes, and to the extent that he was disappointed in what the president asked of him, he took the ball and ran with it,” said Hennessey. “He was trying to facilitate Giuliani’s efforts, trying to introduce him to Ukrainian officials, and Sondland himself was carrying the same corrupt message, including they needed to be investigating the Bidens for the president’s personal political interest. This is Sondland saying, I’m not going to be the fall guy. So I don’t know how strong of a message it is that he was saying, I knew it was wrong, but that’s the message that he’s not willing.”

