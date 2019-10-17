Sondland may have refused to be ‘the fall guy’ — but he’s still complicit: CNN security analyst
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” CNN security analyst and Lawfare editor Susan Hennessey pointed out that even though EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland turned against President Donald Trump in testimony, it should not be forgotten he was a willing participant in much of the Ukraine scheme.
“In his opening statement today, Sondland wrote he was ‘disappointed by the president’s direction that we involve Mr. Giuliani in the Ukraine policy,'” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “In his actions, though, did Ambassador Sondland actually advance Giuliani’s goals here?”
“Yes, and to the extent that he was disappointed in what the president asked of him, he took the ball and ran with it,” said Hennessey. “He was trying to facilitate Giuliani’s efforts, trying to introduce him to Ukrainian officials, and Sondland himself was carrying the same corrupt message, including they needed to be investigating the Bidens for the president’s personal political interest. This is Sondland saying, I’m not going to be the fall guy. So I don’t know how strong of a message it is that he was saying, I knew it was wrong, but that’s the message that he’s not willing.”
Watch below:
CNN
Sondland may have refused to be ‘the fall guy’ — but he’s still complicit: CNN security analyst
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," CNN security analyst and Lawfare editor Susan Hennessey pointed out that even though EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland turned against President Donald Trump in testimony, it should not be forgotten he was a willing participant in much of the Ukraine scheme.
"In his opening statement today, Sondland wrote he was 'disappointed by the president's direction that we involve Mr. Giuliani in the Ukraine policy,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "In his actions, though, did Ambassador Sondland actually advance Giuliani's goals here?"
"Yes, and to the extent that he was disappointed in what the president asked of him, he took the ball and ran with it," said Hennessey. "He was trying to facilitate Giuliani's efforts, trying to introduce him to Ukrainian officials, and Sondland himself was carrying the same corrupt message, including they needed to be investigating the Bidens for the president's personal political interest. This is Sondland saying, I'm not going to be the fall guy. So I don't know how strong of a message it is that he was saying, I knew it was wrong, but that's the message that he's not willing."
CNN
Trump’s lead counsel disavows Mulvaney’s admission the president engaged in Ukraine quid pro quo
On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney stunned reporters by effectively admitting President Donald Trump demanded a quid pro quo from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for foreign aid appropriated by Congress.
According to CNN's Jim Acosta, Mulvaney's speech was so out of left field that the president's chief attorney immediately disavowed it.
"Mulvaney's performance blindsided the president's outside legal team, as the president's lead attorney, Jay Sekulow, said on the record to CNN, the legal team was not involved in the acting chief of staff's press briefing," said White House correspondent Jim Acosta. "That is pretty telling when the chief counselor to the president is saying, we did not have anything to do with this."
CNN
America is under attack from Donald Trump: Retired Special Operations Admiral McRaven
Admiral William McRaven penned a shocking op-ed in The New York Times Thursday declaring that the United States is clearly under attack by our own president.
The former commander of US Special Operations Command explained that if an enemy wants to destroy their other side, they do so from "within and without." He meant that Trump is trying to undermine law enforcement, the Department of Justice, the State Department as well as a series of other American institutions.