Spain to exhume Franco’s remains from opulent mausoleum

Spain was on Thursday poised to exhume the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum and relocate it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictator’s decades-long regime. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has made moving the remains of “El Caudillo” (The Leader) a priority since coming to power in June 2018, saying Spain should not “continue to glorify” a man who ruled with an iron fist after the bloody 1936-39 civil war that his Nationalist forces won. ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a great victory for dignity, memory, justice and reparation — and thus for Spanish democracy,” said Sanchez of the historic moment, which comes just over a fortnight before a general election.

Since his death 44 years ago, Franco’s body has reposed inside a vast, imposing basilica in the Valley of the Fallen, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of Madrid, which has long attracted both tourists and rightwing sympathisers.

Ahead of the operation, 22 members of the late dictator’s family arrived at the site to witness the operation alongside several government officials which will begin at 10:30 am (0830 GMT).

An AFP reporter at the scene reported that Franco’s descendants had arrived for the ceremony. Some 22 were expected.

Outside, hundreds of journalists will follow the proceedings from a distance.

AFP/File / – Spain’s Generalisimo Francisco Franco ruled the country from 1939 until his death in 1975

AFP/File / – Once the exhumation is completed, Franco’s body will be flown by helicopter, weather permitting, to El Pardo where it will be reburied alongside that of his wife in Mingorrubio state cemetery just north of the Spanish capital. Initially scheduled for June 2018, the operation was delayed by more than a year due to a string of legal challenges filed by Franco’s descendants. ADVERTISEMENT

Critics on both the left and the right have accused Sanchez of electioneering, with Pablo Iglesias who heads the radical leftwing Podemos saying the Socialist premier was unearthing “Franco’s mummy” to win votes.

Spaniards are divided over the exhumation, with 43 percent in favour of the move, 32.5 percent against and the rest undecided, according to a poll published this month in El Mundo daily.

– Franco’s ‘glorious crusade’ –

AFP/File / OSCAR DEL POZO Since Franco was buried in this tomb, flowers have been laid on it daily AFP/File / OSCAR DEL POZO Ordered by Franco in 1940 to celebrate his “glorious (Catholic) crusade” against the “godless” Republicans, construction of the Valley of the Fallen lasted for almost 20 years. Partly built by the forced labour of political prisoners, the site is one of Europe’s largest mass graves, housing the remains of over 30,000 dead from both sides of a civil war that was triggered by Franco’s rebellion against an elected Republican government.

Most had fought for Franco but the monument also contains the bones of many Republican opponents who were moved there from cemeteries and mass graves across the country without their families being informed.

A 150-metre (500-feet) cross towers over the site which Franco dedicated to “all the fallen” of the conflict in what he called a gesture of reconciliation.

AFP/File / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU Franco is to be reburied next to his wife in the Mingorrubio cemetery at El Pardo, north of Madrid

AFP/File / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU Since Franco was buried there after his death in 1975, flowers have been placed daily on his tomb. Franco’s descendants have battled to stop the exhumation, or failing that, to have his remains moved to a crypt at the Almudena cathedral in central Madrid where his daughter is buried.

The Francisco Franco Foundation, which defends the dictator’s memory, had called for supporters to protest outside the El Pardo cemetery on Thursday, but the demonstration was banned by the local authorities.

– ‘Desecration’ –

In 2017, the parliament approved a non-binding motion calling for Franco’s remains to be removed from the Valley of the Fallen, but it was ignored by the former conservative government of Mariano Rajoy.

AFP/File / – Spanish dictator Francisco Franco won a bloody 1936-39 civil war with strong backing from German counterpart Adolf Hitler AFP/File / – Conservatives repeatedly accuse the left of opening wounds from the past with a so-called historical memory law, approved by a previous Socialist government in 2007. That law ordered the removal of all symbols of the Franco regime and called for the identification of those bodies dumped into mass graves during the civil war. ADVERTISEMENT

Rajoy, who governed from 2011 until 2018, proudly said his government never gave any money to apply this law.

Earlier this week, an editorial in the conservative daily ABC called the planned exhumation a “desecration” of a grave.